Indigo Flight Lands Under Full Emergency Conditions In Mumbai Due To Bomb Threat

A note of a bomb threat to the IndiGo flight was found in one of the aircraft's lavatories, after which the flight made emergency landing.

Mumbai: A city-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur landed here under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat, sources said. The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and the aircraft is currently parked at a remote bay as part of the security protocol, they said. There were 225 passengers in the flight, sources said.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," said a source. Without giving the specifics, the source said that a note of a bomb threat to the flight was found in one of the aircraft's lavatories, after which the flight made an emergency landing.

The process of deplane has started, the source said. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a statement said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 2050 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected.”

CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies, it said adding "The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority".

