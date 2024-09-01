ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo Flight Diverted To Nagpur After Bomb Threat Message; Nothing Suspicious Found, Say Cops

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

IndiGo said its flight 6E-7308, scheduled from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, got diverted and landed at the Nagpur International Airport on Sunday morning following which all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were immediately carried out.

Representative Photo (ANI)

Nagpur: An IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana was diverted on Sunday to Nagpur following a bomb threat. In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E-7308, scheduled from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, got diverted to Nagpur International Airport on Sunday morning due to a bomb threat message on board the aircraft.

"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," the statement added.

A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft. However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check by security agencies, the official added. An airport official said the flight is expected to resume its journey at 2 PM.

TAGGED:

INDIGO FLIGHT DIVERTED TO NAGPUR BOMB THREAT MESSAGE

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

