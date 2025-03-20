IndiGo Flight Delayed After Passenger Accidentally Opens Emergency Slide

New Delhi: A passenger on an IndiGo flight mistakenly pressed the emergency exit button, causing the emergency slide to open before takeoff on Wednesday. The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 5161 (Delhi to Leh), which was scheduled to depart at 9 AM and arrive in Leh at 10:30 AM.
Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the crew immediately reported the incident, offloaded the passenger, and handed him over to the authorities concerned. IndiGo later issued a statement confirming the mishap and apologised to other passengers for the unexpected delay.
As a result of the emergency slide deployment, the aircraft required technical reinstallation of the slide before it could resume operations, leading to a delay. The affected aircraft was identified as an Airbus A320.
Why Are Emergency Slides Important?
Emergency slides are a critical safety feature on commercial aircraft, enabling quick evacuation during emergencies such as crashes, fires, or forced landings. However, if deployed accidentally, they require manual repacking and reinstallation, which can delay flights and disrupt airline operations.
Passengers are advised to exercise caution around emergency exits to prevent unintended activations. Mishandling emergency features not only causes inconvenience to fellow travellers, but also results in financial costs for airlines.
This incident underscores the importance of following aviation safety protocols. Airlines continue to remind passengers to remain mindful of safety measures to ensure a smooth and secure travel experience for everyone.
