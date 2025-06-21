ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Flight Declares Mayday, Makes Emergency Landing In Bengaluru Due To Low Fuel

Bengaluru: An IndiGo flight, with 168 passengers onboard, experienced yet another aviation fright in a week's span when the flight from Guwahati to Chennai was forced to divert to Bengaluru, and make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday evening, after its pilot declared a 'Mayday' due to dangerously low fuel levels.

The Airbus A321, operating flight 6E-6764, departed Guwahati at 4:40 pm and was scheduled to land in Chennai at 7:45 pm. During the approach, however, according to Indigo, the pilot performed a "baulked landing" or go-around, after the wheels of the landing gear touched the runway for a brief moment, due to an unstabilised approach.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) reported that the pilot then made a decision not to attempt a second landing in Chennai, and about 35 nautical miles from Bengaluru, an emergency registration was sent to ATC, and the flight was diverted to Bengaluru for landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident. Both pilots involved in the flight have been derostered pending further inquiry. While IndiGo has not officially commented on the pilot action or the fuel status, airline sources have confirmed that all 168 passengers were safely deplaned.

The emergency landing comes just a week after a tragic incident involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. On June 12, that flight crashed into a medical complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off for London, killing all 279 onboard and sparking widespread concern about aviation safety.