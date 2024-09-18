ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Enhances Operational Resilience To Minimize Passenger Disruptions

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has implemented a comprehensive ‘Aircraft on Ground’ (AOG) recovery strategy aimed at ensuring seamless operations and minimizing passenger disruptions.

An AOG situation arises when an aircraft cannot fly due to technical or maintenance issues. IndiGo’s proactive protocols address these incidents effectively, mitigating the impact on flight operations.

Common causes of AOG include technical malfunctions, mechanical failures, maintenance challenges in remote locations, and external factors like weather and foreign object damage.

IndiGo’s innovative approach to AOG mitigation includes several key measures like predictive maintenance that utilises the Airbus Skywise platform to anticipate potential issues before they escalate, ACARS Communication that enables real-time communication between aircraft and ground teams for quick issue resolution, Strategic Spare Part Positioning to ensure quick access to necessary components by positioning spare parts at multiple locations, Trend Monitoring to conduct comprehensive reliability analysis, even at the component level, Dedicated AOG Recovery Team to ensure rapid response and minimize aircraft downtime.

The Collaboration of Maintenance and Operations Control Centers will enhance AOG management and operational continuity.