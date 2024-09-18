IndiGo Enhances Operational Resilience To Minimize Passenger Disruptions

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has implemented a comprehensive ‘Aircraft on Ground’ (AOG) recovery strategy aimed at ensuring seamless operations and minimizing passenger disruptions.
An AOG situation arises when an aircraft cannot fly due to technical or maintenance issues. IndiGo’s proactive protocols address these incidents effectively, mitigating the impact on flight operations.
Common causes of AOG include technical malfunctions, mechanical failures, maintenance challenges in remote locations, and external factors like weather and foreign object damage.
IndiGo’s innovative approach to AOG mitigation includes several key measures like predictive maintenance that utilises the Airbus Skywise platform to anticipate potential issues before they escalate, ACARS Communication that enables real-time communication between aircraft and ground teams for quick issue resolution, Strategic Spare Part Positioning to ensure quick access to necessary components by positioning spare parts at multiple locations, Trend Monitoring to conduct comprehensive reliability analysis, even at the component level, Dedicated AOG Recovery Team to ensure rapid response and minimize aircraft downtime.
The Collaboration of Maintenance and Operations Control Centers will enhance AOG management and operational continuity.
IndiGo aims to maintain strong partnerships with vendors to secure optimal support for spares while collaborating with other airlines for additional spares and equipment.
An In-house Infrastructure Development will expand maintenance capabilities through the development of hangars at major airports while Proactive Aircraft Changes will help implement alternate aircraft solutions to avert AOG situations.
In addition to these measures, IndiGo emphasizes comprehensive passenger support during AOG situations. The airline commits to constant communication through timely notifications, rebooking options, and welfare support, including provisions for food and accommodations. A dedicated customer care centre offers personalized assistance to the flyers.
IndiGo has consistently maintained one of the lowest Minimum Equipment List (MEL) rates in the aviation industry and boasts a Technical Dispatch Reliability (TDR) of 99.9 per cent. The airline’s 24/7 Operations Control Center—staffed by operation specialists, certified engineers, and meteorologists—ensures a swift response to any AOG incidents.
Regular training and drills maintain high levels of readiness and through strategic initiatives, including standby aircraft positioning and global partnerships, IndiGo aims to reduce AOG incidents and minimize their impact on passengers, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence in the aviation sector.
