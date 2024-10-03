IndiGo Clarifies Viral Video Of Pilot Refusing To Fly, Citing Duty Hours Regulations

New Delhi: A viral video showing an IndiGo pilot refusing to fly a Pune-Bengaluru flight has sparked widespread attention and confusion on social media. Passengers aboard flight 6E 361 were left frustrated after the pilot announced that he was unable to fly due to exceeding his duty hours, causing the flight to be delayed by over five hours.

The video, shared by several passengers, showed the pilot calmly explaining his decision not to take off, stating that his duty hours had expired. The incident that happened on September 24, has led to a wave of reactions, with passengers questioning the pilot’s decision and expressing frustration over the prolonged delay.

In response to the viral incident, IndiGo issued a clarification, emphasising that the pilot's actions were in full compliance with aviation safety regulations. The airline explained that the duty hour limitations are strictly enforced to ensure pilot fatigue does not compromise passenger safety.

"Flight 6E 361 scheduled to operate from Pune to Bengaluru on September 24, 2024, was delayed due to operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations. Customers were kept informed about the delay and our team was available throughout the duration to assist customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the airline stated.

IndiGo further reassured passengers that the alternative arrangements were promptly made to ensure the flight took off safely, albeit after several hours.

Passengers on board, however, voiced their concerns about the communication from the airline during the delay. Many reported that they were kept in the dark about the reason for the hold-up until the pilot's announcement, adding to the frustration.