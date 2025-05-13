IndiGo Cancels Flight Ops At Six Airports For May 13; Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh And Rajkot Listed

New Delhi: India's low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday night announced cancellation of flight operations to and from six airports in the wake of prevailing tension in the LoC and international border regions.

As per the official announcement, the airline services have been closed for a day on Tuesday (May 13) at Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports as a precautionary measure.

"In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in its latest travel advisory.

"We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away, and forever ready to help," it added.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has issued a statement informing about resumption of services in several airports. "Flight restrictions to/from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla and Amritsar have been lifted. Flights will resume soon, we look forward to welcoming you on board," the airline said.

