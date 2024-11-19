ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo's Bengaluru-Male Flight Faces Tech Issue; Diverted To Kochi

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Male faced a technical issue and was diverted to Kochi.

IndiGo's Bengaluru-Male Flight Faces Tech Issue; Diverted To Kochi
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Kochi: An IndiGo plane from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi on Tuesday afternoon due to a technical issue, according to sources. The flight to the capital of Maldives was being operated with an A321 aircraft, information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed.

The sources said the aircraft faced a technical issue, following which it was diverted to the Kochi airport and landed safely there at around 2.20 pm. The number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained. A statement from IndiGo is awaited.

