Indigo Aircraft From Bangkok Suffers Tail Strike At Mumbai Airport

New Delhi: An IndiGo Airbus A 321 aircraft from Bangkok experienced a tail strike at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday.
The airline said the aircraft was executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions. The airline assured that all passengers and crew on board were safe.
According to an official statement from IndiGo, during the manoeuvre, the tail of the aircraft touched the runway at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Despite the tail strike occurrence, the aircraft made a safe landing on a subsequent approach.
"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," the statement by the airline read.
Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations, the statement further said.
IndiGo emphasised that safety remains its top priority, stating, "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident."
In July 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had penalised IndiGo Rs 30 lakh for four tail strikes in a span of six months. The regulator had found “systemic deficiencies pertaining to operations, training procedures and engineering procedures”.
