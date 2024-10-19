IndiGo Addresses Safety Amid Bomb Threats, Updates On Status Of Its Flights

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines has reassured passengers about its unwavering commitment to safety in light of bomb threats affecting its flights. The airline confirmed that it is prioritising security measures while working closely with authorities to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members.

The situation arose after IndiGo received bomb threats concerning three specific flights, which were set to depart from different airports. The airline grounded the affected flights and initiated a thorough security protocol. This included coordination with relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the threats and assess the situation.

In official communications, IndiGo emphasised that the safety of its passengers is its "highest priority." The airline stated, “We are cognizant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities while taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.”

Similarly, regarding flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, IndiGo reiterated its commitment to safety: “We are cognizant of the situation and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of our passengers and crew.”

Additionally, a spokesperson informed about flight 6E 184, which operates from Jodhpur to Delhi: "This flight received a security-related alert and has safely landed in Delhi. All customers have disembarked, and we are coordinating with security agencies as per procedure. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers.”

Flight 6E 108, operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, also faced a security-related alert. Upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. IndiGo again assured that standard operating procedures were followed and expressed regret for any disruption to travel plans.

To keep passengers informed, IndiGo has set up dedicated communication channels, including its customer service lines and social media platforms. They encouraged travellers to stay updated through these channels and to follow any instructions provided by airport authorities.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the threats. As part of the safety measures, security personnel are conducting thorough inspections of the aircraft and related facilities. IndiGo has assured passengers that all flights will resume only after rigorous security checks have been completed.