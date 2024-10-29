Indigenously-Developed Transponders to Be Installed on 1 Lakh Fishing Vessels to Enhance Safety of Fishermen

New Delhi: The Central government has planned to install indigenously developed transponders on one lakh fishing vessels for two-way communication and support system which enhance the safety and security of fishermen at sea.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, this system aims to ensure safety and security of the fishermen while at sea for fishing by enabling them for two-way communication which was not possible before induction of this technology beyond mobile coverage range.

“The transponders will be installed at fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and Union Territories. This technology was developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Recently, Odisha was proactive in installation of these transponders and more than 1000 transponders have been installed in the state,” the ministry said.

The technology has proved as a lifeline for the fishermen of Odisha by providing support to them during the recent cyclone DANA that impacted the Odisha coast and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal.

The ministry pointed out that the use of transponders and the Nabhmitra Application played a pivotal role in enhancing safety during Cyclone DANA by enabling effective tracking of vessel positions and monitoring their speeds. This application allowed officials to estimate the time of arrival for each vessel at shore, which was paramount in ensuring that fishermen could return safely before the cyclone made landfall. This application offers comprehensive tracking features that include essential boat information, such as boat numbers and transponder IDs. By providing real-time updates on location, course and speed, the application helped authorities maintain an accurate understanding of each vessel's movements.

In addition, the application served as a valuable source of cyclone information, detailing the cyclone's name, category, and specific location through precise latitude and longitude coordinates. This data was complemented by the cyclone's date and time, maximum surface wind speeds, and the date when this information was acquired. By having this significant information readily accessible, fishermen were better equipped to respond to the unfolding situation. In addition to cyclone-related data, the Nabhmitra Application also provided important weather updates, including sea conditions, wind speed and direction, and visibility.