Indigenously Designed Cost-Effective Carbon Fibre Foot Prosthesis Unveiled

New Delhi: A DRDO laboratory and AIIMS-Bibinagar in Telangana have indigenously developed a first-of-its-kind advanced carbon fibre foot prosthesis that can bear loads up to 125 kg, officials said on Tuesday. According to the Defence Ministry, the foot is designed to offer a high-quality and affordable solution accessible to a larger population in need, while delivering performance on par with available international models.

The prosthesis has been designed and developed by the DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) and AIIMS-Bibinagar. It was launched by DRDL Director G A Srinivasa Murthy and AIIMS-Bibinagar Executive Director Ahanthem Santa Singh at the medical institution on Monday.

The cost-effective Indigenously Developed Optimised Carbon Foot Prosthesis (ADIDOC) has been described as a "major breakthrough" under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. ADIDOC is biomechanically tested for loads up to 125 kg with "sufficient factor of safety," the ministry said in a statement.

It has three variants to cater to patients of different weights and is expected to reduce the cost significantly, to less than Rs 20,000, in production in comparison to the current imported products that cost around Rs two lakh, the ministry said.

"Hence, this innovation is expected to significantly improve accessibility to high-quality prosthetics for low-income group amputees in India, reduce dependency on imported technologies, and support broader social and economic inclusion for people with disabilities," it added.