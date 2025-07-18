ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigenous Diving Support Vessel Nistar Commissioned At Vishakapatnam

Visakhapatnam: India’s first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel, Nistar, was commissioned here on Friday, marking a major maritime achievement. Nistar was originally built on March 29, 1971, playing a crucial role during the Indo-Pakistan war, identifying Pakistan’s sunken submarine Gazi outside Visakhapatnam harbour and Eastern operations.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that the new Nistar will carry forward its legacy with advanced saturation dive systems and capability to rescue deep submergence rescue vessels, including submarines.

"Old ships never die, they always return in upgraded form," said Tripathi, during the commissioning ceremony.

Nistar is both technologically and operationally significant, enhancing India’s and regional partners’ submarine rescue capabilities, with India set to emerge as a preferred partner in submarine rescue globally, said the CNS. Tripathi said that only a few navies worldwide have such capabilities, and fewer nations develop them indigenously, with Nistar boosting India’s maritime-based industry.