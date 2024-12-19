Indigenous And Lightweight Extreme Cold And Heat Protection Jackets Revolutionise Soldier And Firefighter Safety

New Delhi: In a major step toward equipping India’s defence forces with indigenous, high-performance gear, IIT Delhi’s DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) has unveiled two cutting-edge innovations: an Extreme Cold Weather Soldier Jacket and a Fire Fighter’s Extreme Heat Protection Jacket. These jackets promise to enhance the safety and efficiency of soldiers and first responders operating in challenging environments.
The jackets, designed under the guidance of IIT Delhi scientists and in collaboration, mark a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technology. Extreme Cold Weather Soldier Jacket: Lightweight and Indigenous.
The Extreme Cold Weather Soldier Jacket is engineered to withstand temperatures as low as -60°C with wind chill, offering critical protection for soldiers stationed in extreme altitudes like the Siachen Glacier.
While talking exclusively with ETV Bharat, Dr Ranjana, one of the lead scientists of the project, said “This jacket is fully indigenous, designed with materials sourced entirely from India. It weighs less than 4 kilograms, making it much lighter than the imported alternatives currently used by our forces. Its reduced weight ensures soldiers can move freely without compromising on warmth or protection.”
Highlighting the economic and strategic advantages, Dr. Ranjana explained, “Currently, the Indian Army imports cold-weather jackets at a significant cost. By producing these jackets domestically, we not only reduce expenses but also create opportunities for local industries to thrive. This is a step forward for both national security and self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”
The jacket has entered its limited production phase with collaborations involving M/S Aeronav Industrial Safety Appliance, M/S Arnaf Industries Ltd, and M/S Arrow Garments. “Once additional features are incorporated by the industry, we’ll conduct field trials. If all goes well, the jacket should be available for use within a year,” Dr. Ranjana added.
Fire Fighter’s Extreme Heat Protection Jacket: Redefining Safety Standards
For firefighters, the Extreme Heat Protection Jacket offers unparalleled safety and comfort. Developed over six years of intensive research, the jacket meets American NFPA standards while being lighter and more ergonomic than current options.
“This jacket is designed to address two critical challenges firefighters face: weight and comfort,” said Rochak Rathour, Project Scientist at DIA-CoE. “Traditional jackets are cumbersome, limiting the mobility of firefighters in life-threatening situations. Our jacket is lightweight yet provides excellent protection against extreme heat.”
The project involved a team of four researchers under the supervision of Prof. Apurba Das from IIT Delhi’s Department of Textile and Fiber Engineering. Reflecting on the journey, Rathour noted, “We’ve completed the research phase and filed for a patent. With the technology now transferred to the industry, we’re optimistic about its market availability within the next year.”
Transforming Defence and Emergency Response
The impact of these innovations goes beyond cost savings. Soldiers operating in extreme conditions require clothing that not only protects them from harsh environments but also enhances their operational efficiency. Similarly, firefighters depend on protective gear that allows them to perform their duties with greater ease and safety.
“By indigenizing these technologies, we ensure quicker availability and the ability to customize solutions for our specific needs,” said Dr. Ranjana. “These jackets symbolize a future where Indian defence personnel are equipped with world-class gear made entirely in India.”
Rathour echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the broader benefits: “This jacket doesn’t just improve safety for firefighters; it also reflects the potential of Indian researchers and industries to develop solutions that meet global standards.”
A Vision for the Future
The introduction of these jackets is part of a broader initiative led by DIA-CoE to address the niche technological needs of India’s defence forces. As India works toward becoming self-reliant in defence technology, projects like these demonstrate the immense potential of collaborations between academia, industry, and research organizations.
With these innovations poised for deployment, Indian soldiers and firefighters can look forward to enhanced protection and performance, enabling them to serve the nation with greater confidence and capability.