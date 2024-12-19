ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigenous And Lightweight Extreme Cold And Heat Protection Jackets Revolutionise Soldier And Firefighter Safety

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh examines the extreme cold weather jacket and extreme heat protection gear during the unveiling of cutting-edge innovations in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a major step toward equipping India’s defence forces with indigenous, high-performance gear, IIT Delhi’s DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) has unveiled two cutting-edge innovations: an Extreme Cold Weather Soldier Jacket and a Fire Fighter’s Extreme Heat Protection Jacket. These jackets promise to enhance the safety and efficiency of soldiers and first responders operating in challenging environments.

The jackets, designed under the guidance of IIT Delhi scientists and in collaboration, mark a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technology. Extreme Cold Weather Soldier Jacket: Lightweight and Indigenous.

The Extreme Cold Weather Soldier Jacket is engineered to withstand temperatures as low as -60°C with wind chill, offering critical protection for soldiers stationed in extreme altitudes like the Siachen Glacier.

While talking exclusively with ETV Bharat, Dr Ranjana, one of the lead scientists of the project, said “This jacket is fully indigenous, designed with materials sourced entirely from India. It weighs less than 4 kilograms, making it much lighter than the imported alternatives currently used by our forces. Its reduced weight ensures soldiers can move freely without compromising on warmth or protection.”

Highlighting the economic and strategic advantages, Dr. Ranjana explained, “Currently, the Indian Army imports cold-weather jackets at a significant cost. By producing these jackets domestically, we not only reduce expenses but also create opportunities for local industries to thrive. This is a step forward for both national security and self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”

The jacket has entered its limited production phase with collaborations involving M/S Aeronav Industrial Safety Appliance, M/S Arnaf Industries Ltd, and M/S Arrow Garments. “Once additional features are incorporated by the industry, we’ll conduct field trials. If all goes well, the jacket should be available for use within a year,” Dr. Ranjana added.

Fire Fighter’s Extreme Heat Protection Jacket: Redefining Safety Standards

For firefighters, the Extreme Heat Protection Jacket offers unparalleled safety and comfort. Developed over six years of intensive research, the jacket meets American NFPA standards while being lighter and more ergonomic than current options.

“This jacket is designed to address two critical challenges firefighters face: weight and comfort,” said Rochak Rathour, Project Scientist at DIA-CoE. “Traditional jackets are cumbersome, limiting the mobility of firefighters in life-threatening situations. Our jacket is lightweight yet provides excellent protection against extreme heat.”