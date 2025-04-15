ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Tooling Ambition: $25 Billion Leap In Exports, 35 Lakh New Jobs By 2035, Says NITI Aayog

New Delhi: "India is ready to leapfrog in the Hand and Power Tools sector, and exports can increase from $1 billion to $25 billion by 2035. It will create almost 35 lakh jobs," said NITI Aayog's Program Director, Sanjeet Singh, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

"This can happen based on various detailed discussions with industry, and consultation with various stakeholders. We can generate close to 35 lakh jobs. This belief comes from the strength of our entrepreneurs, which India possesses. We have stakeholders. Our entrepreneurs have the ecosystem in place, which they can use to ramp up their production, provided that we can give them support by making the necessary policy reforms, the necessity is regulatory reforms," he said.

Sanjeet Singh further said, "We have outlined the challenge of reaching $25 billion. For this, we have identified the steps which show it is not very difficult. India means all the states and the central government playing their respective parts in this."

Hand and power tools are everywhere around us, from homes to construction sites, yet we often overlook their importance, said Sanjeet Singh. "What’s even more incredible is the vast opportunity this sector offers. India can ramp up exports from the current $1 billion to $25 billion in the next 10 years, creating at least 35 lakh direct and indirect jobs," he said.

Stating that right now, India’s share in the global hand tools market is just 1.8%, Sanjeet Singh said that in power tools, it's even lower at 0.7%. In contrast, China holds nearly 50% of the hand tools and 40% of the power tools market. But we believe India can compete, provided we make critical policy and regulatory reforms.

The program director said that this sector is highly labor-intensive and has enormous potential. Every crore of exports can generate 5 to 7 jobs. We already have clusters in states like Punjab, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu that can be scaled up rapidly.

"Our report lays out clear, actionable steps. We’ve broken down the challenge into smaller, achievable reforms across raw material costs, labor laws, infrastructure, and capital access. The structural cost disadvantage India faces today, nearly 14–17% compared to China, can be reduced through targeted reforms," he said.

"We’re not talking about massive subsidies. The industry isn’t asking for money, just affordable raw materials, good electricity, reliable infrastructure, and rational policies. With focused support, India’s SMEs can double production within a year," he added.

Asserting that this is a global opportunity at our doorstep, Sanjeet Singh said that the tools market is set to grow to nearly $190 billion by 2035. If we act now, India can be one of the world’s top two exporters in this space. He added, "The challenges are large, but it is not insurmountable. We will be able to compete with Nations like China by ramping up infrastructure rapidly, our regulatory and policy changes, which are required. The Honorable Finance Minister also, in the budget, had mentioned the word deregulation. That is very important. We need to deregulate. And that will increase the competitiveness of this sector, where we feel that there is potential."

He concluded, "The essential part is skilling. We need skilled manpower to be able to deliver more and increase our competitiveness. That is the most crucial part. But yes, in the transition, wherever necessary, if the industry dusk require additional policy changes, for example, in increasing the manpower and time, increasing the gap on wages, etc. We should be able to commit that these are all transitory. Because once we have a large base for exports, then we will be able to have them permanently, but we are very confident that once we can unleash this potential, we are looking at most 35 lakh jobs being created, in this sector directly, and indirectly."

The comprehensive report lays out a roadmap to turn India into a global manufacturing hub in a market projected to grow from $100 billion today to $190 billion over the next decade.

Dr. BVR Subramanium, CEO of NITI Aayog, said, "India has a real shot at capturing up to 25% of the global tools market, becoming one of the top two exporters. He emphasized that the industry isn’t asking for subsidies, but for better infrastructure, reliable electricity, water, access to affordable raw materials, and easier procedures for importing machinery. With swift action, especially around cluster development and policy reforms, India’s largely SME-driven tools sector could double production within a year and hit $25 billion in exports, capitalizing on a rare global opportunity."

A $100 Billion Market with High Growth Potential

The worldwide tools market, which consists of hand tools (US$34 billion) and power tools plus accessories (US$63 billion), grows with an annual increase of 5.5%. By 2035, hand tools are predicted to reach $60 billion while power tools are predicted to reach $134 billion. India's share will have to be augmented as structural costs and infrastructure remain high.

Nevertheless, fresher strides in global trade dynamics, such as the imposition of tariffs by the US on almost all Chinese imports from 2016 to 2020, created new moving opportunities. For instance, Vietnam's export doubled within the year. India, though later to catch the trend, still witnessed a 25% annual increase in tool exports to the USA.

How India can bridge its competitive disadvantage

The tools industry in India has a cost disadvantage of around 14-17% against China, which is primarily brought about by several structural problems: