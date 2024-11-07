India's Telecom Future: C-DOT And CSIR-CEERI Collaborate On Cutting-Edge Multi-Band Antenna For 6G

New Delhi: In a major step towards achieving the 'Bharat 6G Vision and promoting 'Made in India” initiatives, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s leading telecom R&D centre under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed an agreement with CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani. The collaboration aims to develop a 'Multiport Switch with Tuneable Impedance Matching Network' that enables a single broadband antenna to operate seamlessly across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G communication bands.

This project, funded through the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme by the DoT, focuses on advancing Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)-based technology for multi-band communication. The TTDF scheme supports Indian startups, academia and R&D institutions in designing, developing and commercialising indigenous telecommunication solutions. By focusing on MEMS technology, the project aims to improve antenna performance, enabling it to cover multiple frequency bands with minimized noise, a key factor in next-generation communication systems.

The agreement was signed in the presence of key officials, including Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director of C-DOT, and Dr Deepak Bansal, the project’s principal investigator from CSIR-CEERI, Pilani. At the ceremony, Dr Bansal commended the Department of Telecommunications and C-DOT for fostering collaborative opportunities and their commitment to building advanced infrastructure for telecom R&D across India. Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, highlighted the organisation’s dedication to developing innovative telecom solutions in line with the Prime Minister’s Bharat 6G Vision.

The collaborative project is set to make significant advancements in multi-band communication technologies, bringing India closer to telecom self-reliance. Once developed, the technology will enable seamless coverage across all major frequency bands--2G to 5G and beyond--using a single antenna, facilitating noise-free and efficient communication. This technology represents a significant milestone for India’s telecom sector and supports the nation’s vision for self-reliant, cutting-edge telecom infrastructure.