India's Strategic Expansion In Indo-Pacific: President Murmu To Visit Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste

New Delhi: In a major thrust to India's diplomatic endeavours in the Indo-Pacific region, President Droupadi Murmu is all set to visit Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste from August 5-10.
She will arrive in Fiji on a two-day visit on August 5 at the invitation of Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, President of Fiji. This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji. During her visit, President Murmu is expected to sign an agreement on the proposed sites for the construction of a new Indian Chancery, Cultural Centre and staff residence, as well as the 100-bed Specialty Hospital in the capital.
President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with President Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. She is also scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora in Fiji. The visit reflects India’s continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.
According to the Fijian government, a committee has been established to coordinate Murmu's visit and ensure that every programme is planned and executed as per expected standards.
The relationship between Fiji and India dates back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when Indians were brought to Fiji as indentured labourers by the British colonial administration. Between 1879 and 1916, more than 60,000 Indians, primarily from the northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were brought to Fiji to work in the sugarcane fields. This migration significantly influenced Fiji’s demographic and cultural landscape.
After Fiji gained independence from Britain in 1970, the Indian community continued to play a crucial role in the nation’s social, economic, and political life. The Indo-Fijian community has been integral in shaping Fiji's national identity and cultural diversity.
Fiji and India established formal diplomatic relations shortly after Fiji’s independence. Over the years, their relationship has evolved, with both nations engaging in various bilateral agreements and collaboration. Both countries have cooperated in various sectors, including trade, investment, and development assistance. India has provided development aid to Fiji, including funding for infrastructure projects, healthcare, and education.
Trade between the two countries has grown with India being an important trading partner for Fiji. The cultural ties between Fiji and India are strong due to the significant Indo-Fijian population. India has supported educational initiatives in Fiji, including scholarships for Fijian students to study in India and academic collaborations between institutions.
Both nations have engaged in dialogues to strengthen their strategic partnership. India has expressed support for Fiji’s sovereignty and has been involved in various regional forums where Fiji is an active participant. The two countries have also cooperated on issues such as climate change, given Fiji’s vulnerability to environmental challenges.
It is pertinent to note that Fiji has experienced political instability at various times, including coups and changes in government. India has maintained a consistent stance of supporting democratic processes and stability in Fiji. The Indo-Fijian community has faced challenges, including ethnic tensions and political issues within Fiji. Despite these challenges, the ties between Fiji and India have generally remained positive, with both nations working to strengthen their bilateral relationship.
However, the relationship between Fiji and India is deeply rooted in historical migration and has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing diplomatic, economic, cultural, and strategic dimensions. The ties continue to develop as both nations navigate their respective domestic and international landscapes.
Fiji's location in the South Pacific makes it a key player in the broader Indo-Pacific region. It acts as a crucial hub for maritime security and connectivity, linking the eastern and western parts of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Its position is strategically important for maintaining and securing maritime routes and trade pathways that are vital for India’s trade and energy security. Fiji is a prominent member of the Pacific Islands Forum, a regional organization that addresses issues like climate change, economic development, and security.
By engaging with Fiji, India can influence regional policies and strengthen its presence within this forum. Fiji’s leadership in regional organizations and its ability to act as a bridge between various Pacific Island nations and larger powers enhance its significance in regional diplomacy. India has sought to deepen its diplomatic and strategic ties with Fiji to counterbalance the influence of other major players, particularly China, in the Indo-Pacific region. By strengthening relations with Fiji, India aims to solidify its standing and influence in the South Pacific.
India and Fiji have engaged in defence and security cooperation, including joint training exercises and discussions on maritime security. This collaboration helps India bolster its security posture in the region and address common challenges such as piracy and illegal fishing.
On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand from August 7-9 at the invitation of Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand. During the State Visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. President Murmu will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India. The visit will provide further impetus to India-New Zealand bilateral relations.
President Murmu will then visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President José Ramos-Horta. During the visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with President Horta. Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Kay Rala "Xanana” Gusmão, will call on President Murmu. In addition, President Murmu will interact with members of the Indian community. This will be the first ever Head of State visit from India to Timor-Leste.
According to the MEA, the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscore the importance India attaches to bilateral relations with these countries and reflects the country's strong focus on the Act East Policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.
Timor-Leste, Fiji and New Zealand are integral parts of India's Indo-Pacific strategy. Timor-Leste, a young nation with strategic maritime interests, is crucial for India’s outreach to Southeast Asia. Fiji, with its significant Indian diaspora, serves as a bridge between India and the South Pacific. New Zealand, a key player in the Pacific, is vital for regional stability and cooperation.
By visiting these countries, President Murmu is reinforcing India’s role as a major player in the Indo-Pacific, committed to enhancing regional connectivity, security, and prosperity.
