India's Rarest Green-Hued Rama Temple And A Centuries-Old Assamese Heritage

Srijangram's Raghunath Bigraha: a hub of faith, folklore and Satra culture

India's Rarest Green-Hued Rama in Assam
India's Rarest Green-Hued Rama in Assam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

Updated : August 18, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST

Bongaigaon: India is dotted with countless temples dedicated to Lord Rama. But tucked away in the quiet village of Srijangram in Bongaigaon district, Assam, stands a shrine, unknown to many as the only green-hued idol of Lord Rama in the country.

Rama idols usually gleam in shades of stone, marble, or bluish hues. And going by Hindu scriptures, particularly Ramayana, Lord Rama idols are often depicted with a shyamal (dark) complexion. The Rama idols are, as a matter of tradition, carved out of Krishna shila – a type of black granite stone found in Karnataka.

Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra
Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra (ETV Bharat)

This stone is known for its sturdiness and durability against environmental decay and degradation. The black colour also stands for the infinite expanse of the universe.

But Legend has it that Neelkantha Rajbanshi, a humble villager from Sastar, once dreamed of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita floating down the river. In that vision, Rama commanded him to rescue the idols and enshrine them.

The very next day, Neelkantha, guided by faith, went with his neighbours to the Gangaai River. To their astonishment, they found the three idols exactly as seen in his dream. With the entire village lending their hands, the deities were brought ashore, and a small temple was built.

Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra
Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra (ETV Bharat)

Thus was born the Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra, a sacred centre that has stood for nearly six centuries. Satras in Assam are unique monastic institutions of Vaishnavism, founded by Srimanta Sankardeva, regarded as the fountainhead of Assamese culture. Satras are not just places of worship but are developed as centres of performing arts.

The Srijangram temple’s presiding idol is not ordinary. Here, Lord Rama sits with a bow in hand, his body shining in a rare green shade. The late Dr. Mamoni Raisom Goswami, one of Assam’s most revered writers, once remarked that a Rama of such colour is virtually unknown elsewhere in India.

manuscripts written on sanchipat
Manuscripts written on sanchipat (ETV Bharat)

Idols in Kerala show some resemblance, she noted, but theirs are bluish, not green. For the devout, this is more than an oddity.

Adding to its mystique, the Satra preserves forty-three folios of manuscripts written on sanchipat (bark paper), including Bhakti Ratnavali and Shyamantaka Harana Nat, works attributed by locals to the Vaishnav scholar Bishnupuri Sanyasi.

While researchers have examined these texts, their authenticity remains debated, a mystery still waiting to be solved.

The temple has weathered many storms. Villagers say the land was once donated by the Zamindar of Gauripur, after erosion forced the shrine to be shifted from its original site. In recent decades, restoration has breathed new life into the Satra.

Members of temple management committee
Members of temple management committee (ETV Bharat)

“With public donations, we first built a modest temple,” recalls Pabitra Kumar Roy, president of the temple management committee. Later, former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal helped refurbish the Manikut.

“The current Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, sanctioned ₹6 crore under the Asom Mala scheme. With that, we rebuilt the temple, the satra buildings, a guesthouse, and the boundary walls,” says Roy.

“If you visit during Doul Utsav, you’ll see the Satra at its most vibrant form. “This is the second-largest Doul Utsav in Lower Assam, celebrated as Raj Doul,” says Girin Kishore Roy, general secretary of the management committee.

Raghunath Bigraha Temple
Raghunath Bigraha Temple (ETV Bharat)

“On Suwori day, villagers from surrounding areas gather in grand processions, carrying the idols of Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita in ceremonial rounds. In keeping with age-old custom, only descendants of Neelkantha Barman bear the idol of Lakshmana on their shoulders. Here, the air fills with nama-prasanga, devotional songs, drumbeats, dances, and colour, creating a festival that blends spirituality with joyous celebration, very much like the famed Barpeta Satra,” Girin Kishore says.

Raghunath Bigraha Temple
Raghunath Bigraha Temple (ETV Bharat)

Thanks to recent road improvements, reaching Srijangram is now easy. Visitors can travel via Tulungia–Turturi Hills–Charipuniya–Barghola, or take the Abhayapuri–Barghola route.

