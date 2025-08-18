ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Rarest Green-Hued Rama Temple And A Centuries-Old Assamese Heritage

Bongaigaon: India is dotted with countless temples dedicated to Lord Rama. But tucked away in the quiet village of Srijangram in Bongaigaon district, Assam, stands a shrine, unknown to many as the only green-hued idol of Lord Rama in the country.

Rama idols usually gleam in shades of stone, marble, or bluish hues. And going by Hindu scriptures, particularly Ramayana, Lord Rama idols are often depicted with a shyamal (dark) complexion. The Rama idols are, as a matter of tradition, carved out of Krishna shila – a type of black granite stone found in Karnataka.

Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra (ETV Bharat)

This stone is known for its sturdiness and durability against environmental decay and degradation. The black colour also stands for the infinite expanse of the universe.

But Legend has it that Neelkantha Rajbanshi, a humble villager from Sastar, once dreamed of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita floating down the river. In that vision, Rama commanded him to rescue the idols and enshrine them.

The very next day, Neelkantha, guided by faith, went with his neighbours to the Gangaai River. To their astonishment, they found the three idols exactly as seen in his dream. With the entire village lending their hands, the deities were brought ashore, and a small temple was built.

Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra (ETV Bharat)

Thus was born the Raghunath Bigraha Temple and Satra, a sacred centre that has stood for nearly six centuries. Satras in Assam are unique monastic institutions of Vaishnavism, founded by Srimanta Sankardeva, regarded as the fountainhead of Assamese culture. Satras are not just places of worship but are developed as centres of performing arts.