India's Policy On Palestine for Past 20 Months Devoid of Moral Rectitude: Congress

New Delhi: As Australia, Canada and the UK announced their decision to recognise Palestine as a state, the Congress on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government, saying India's policy on Palestine, especially for the past 20 months, has been "shameful and one of moral cowardice".

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said Australia, Canada, and the UK have just recognised Palestine as a state, and more countries are expected to do so soon. India formally recognised Palestinian statehood way back on November 18, 1988, he pointed out.

"But India's policy in regard to Palestine -- especially for the past 20 months -- has been shameful and one of moral cowardice," Ramesh said on X in an apparent reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also pointed out that India was among the first few countries in the world to recognise Palestine as a state in November 1988.

"At the time, and in fact all along the valiant struggle of the Palestinian people, we showed the world the way by standing for what was right and upholding the values of humanity and justice on the international stage," she said on X. Australia, Canada and the UK have only just followed suit, 37 years too late, she said.