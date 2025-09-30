India’s Pharma Exports Set to Cross $30 Billion by Year-End: Dr. Jitendra Singh
India’s pharma exports set to cross $30 billion this year as Centre–UP pact boosts biotech, MedTech, and innovation growth.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Set to surpass $30 billion by the end of this year, India's pharmaceutical exports, which are currently at $27.8 billion, are on the verge of breaching the $30 billion milestone, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and other portfolios, Dr Jitendra Singh, announced on Tuesday. He also mentioned that the domestic pharma sector of India is expected to grow to $130 billion from its current $60 billion revenue by 2030, reinforcing the trajectory of India as a global healthcare player.
Addressing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, completed through DBT's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Uttar Pradesh Promote Pharma Council (UPPPC), the Minister considered enhancing innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in pharma, biotech, and MedTech sectors as the aim of the centre-state collaboration, thereby enabling India's leadership in affordable healthcare solutions.
Prevalent Developments on Research, Startups, And Skill Building
Officials expressed that the combined emphasis in the collaboration will be devoted toward research and innovation, startup incubation, skill building, and knowledge exchange while developing stronger industry linkages, including SMEs and MSMEs. Moreover, the partnership envisions attracting even higher private investment and furthering India's status to be an approachable biopharma and MedTech hub.
Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted India’s booming biotech ecosystem, which has expanded from about 50 startups in 2014 to more than 11,000 today. He also pointed out India’s crucial role as a global vaccine supplier, with more than 60% of the world’s vaccines produced in India and exported to over 200 countries. “These achievements reflect India’s potential to drive economic growth and global healthcare goals,” he said, crediting policy support and a whole-of-government approach for the progress.
Growing MedTech Sector
India’s MedTech industry is also growing rapidly, similar to the pharma and biotech industries. Currently, there are roughly 800 medical device makers in India, with roughly 15–20% annual growth. Now, with the assistance of the DBT–UP agreement, these developments will soon gain even more momentum, in connection with the Biotech Park in Lucknow, the Medical Device Park in Greater Noida and the Bulk Drug & Pharma Park in Lalitpur.
Stakeholders Welcome The Move
Welcoming the collaboration, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said digitising processes in allied fields reflects India’s broader push towards innovation and sustainability. DBT Secretary and BIRAC Chairman Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale said the partnership with Uttar Pradesh would “unlock innovation pipelines and scale up affordable technologies,” while Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the UP Chief Minister, emphasized the state’s commitment to becoming a hub for pharma and MedTech.
Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, added that the partnership would focus on incubation, skill building, and commercialization, ensuring innovations reach markets faster and deliver social as well as economic impact.
The Minister said that initiatives like this reinforce the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, positioning India as a provider of “made in India, made for the world” healthcare solutions. With India's bio-economy already estimated at ~$165 billion, the Centre believes that state partnerships matter to further make progress toward becoming the global leader in biopharma and the MedTech industry.
