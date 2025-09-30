ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Pharma Exports Set to Cross $30 Billion by Year-End: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The domestic pharma sector of India is expected to grow to $130 billion from its current $60 billion revenue by 2030. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Set to surpass $30 billion by the end of this year, India's pharmaceutical exports, which are currently at $27.8 billion, are on the verge of breaching the $30 billion milestone, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and other portfolios, Dr Jitendra Singh, announced on Tuesday. He also mentioned that the domestic pharma sector of India is expected to grow to $130 billion from its current $60 billion revenue by 2030, reinforcing the trajectory of India as a global healthcare player.

Addressing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, completed through DBT's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Uttar Pradesh Promote Pharma Council (UPPPC), the Minister considered enhancing innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in pharma, biotech, and MedTech sectors as the aim of the centre-state collaboration, thereby enabling India's leadership in affordable healthcare solutions.

Prevalent Developments on Research, Startups, And Skill Building

Officials expressed that the combined emphasis in the collaboration will be devoted toward research and innovation, startup incubation, skill building, and knowledge exchange while developing stronger industry linkages, including SMEs and MSMEs. Moreover, the partnership envisions attracting even higher private investment and furthering India's status to be an approachable biopharma and MedTech hub.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted India’s booming biotech ecosystem, which has expanded from about 50 startups in 2014 to more than 11,000 today. He also pointed out India’s crucial role as a global vaccine supplier, with more than 60% of the world’s vaccines produced in India and exported to over 200 countries. “These achievements reflect India’s potential to drive economic growth and global healthcare goals,” he said, crediting policy support and a whole-of-government approach for the progress.

Growing MedTech Sector