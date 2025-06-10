ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Peak Power Shortage Is Zero As Of Now: Union Power Minister

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Stating that India’s peak power shortage is zero as of now, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said that in June 2025, a peak demand of 241 GW was met.

"India successfully met an all-time maximum power demand of 250 GW (May 2024) compared to 130 GW (2014). In June 2025, a peak demand of 241 GW was met. Peak shortage is zero as of now,” said Manohar Lal.

The power minister was highlighting 11 years of transformative growth in the power sector in a press conference. He said that due to significant additions in generation and transmission capacities, energy shortages at the national level have reduced to a mere 0.1 per cent (April 25), a major improvement from 4.2 per cent (2013-14).

"It is our goal to make power accessible to everyone and at all times and the government is aiming for 100 per cent electrification of households across the country. India has become power sufficient meeting all its power demands and well on the path of power surplus country,” he said.

Manohar Lal announced that in a massive push for energy security and renewable integration, the power ministry has approved a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for 30 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), in addition to the 13.2 GWh already underway.

"This Rs 5,400 Crore scheme aims to attract Rs 33,000 crore in investment, meeting the country’s BESS requirement by 2028," he said.

He said that the waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for storage projects has been extended until 30th June, 2028, benefitting Pumped Storage Projects awarded and Battery Energy Storage Systems commissioned before this date. "This extension is crucial for meeting India's growing storage needs and optimising the utilisation of transmission lines," he said.

Manohar Lal said that India is set to revolutionise its power transmission with the rollout of an Ultra High Voltage Alternating Current (UHV AC) Transmission System. "Nine 1100 kV lines and ten substations have been identified for development by 2034, with testing facilities under development by the Central Power Research Institute. Investment would be Rs 53,000 crore,” he said.

