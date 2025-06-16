Davangere: 'A toast to 95 great years'. That's what a giant three-tier cake brought for birthday celebrations of India's 'oldest sitting MLA' read. Karnataka's senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, also the senior-most sitting legislator in the entire country, turned 95 on Monday. For him, age is just a number as he is still going strong, both mentally and physically, enthusiatically involved in his constituency works.

On his special day, a grand birthday event was organised in Davangere, where chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar joined him for cake cutting ceremony and applauded his undying efforts towards public service.

CM Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders felicitate 95-year-old MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa (ETV Bharat)

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a prominent leader of the Lingayat community and the national president of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, has been elected as an MLA six times.

Born on June 16, 1931, in Shamanur village, he completed his schooling in Davangere and finished graduation in Science from DRM Science College. Interestingly, he entered politics at the age of 60.

Giant birthday cake reads - 'A toast to 95 great years' (ETV Bharat)

He first contested the Assembly elections in 1994 and won as a Congress candidate. Over the years, he has represented the Davangere and Davangere South constituencies in 1994, 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2023. He had also served as a Member of Parliament in 1997 and was Horticulture Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government in 2013.

Even at this age, his energy and commitment to his people has not faded. Wishing him a long and healthy life, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Shamanur Shivashankarappa's enthusiasm at 95 is an inspiration for everyone. I wish he becomes a centenarian and continues to serve the people."

India's Oldest Sitting MLA Shivashankarappa Turns 95; Karnataka CM, Dy CM Join Birthday Celebrations (ETV Bharat)

A celebrated leader in his contitueny and state, Shivashankarappa has also played a key role in improving education in the region through the Bapuji Educational Institutions, which he helped grow and support for decades.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with six-time MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa (ETV Bharat)

That he still has strong connections with the people was evident during the 2023 Assembly elections, when Shivashankarappa managed to retain his seat despite a strong challenge from the BJP and their alleged attempts to woo voters by fielding a candidate from the Lingayat Panchamasali community.

Today, on Shivashankarappa's birthday, his supporters also organised a mass wedding event in Davangere as a mark of respect and celebration of his life.