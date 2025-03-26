ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Nuclear Power Capacity To Be Increased To 22,480 MW By 2031-32: Minister

India's Nuclear Power Capacity To Be Increased To 22,480 MW By 2031-32: Union Minister Jitendra Singh ( X/Sansad TV )

New Delhi: Safety is the cornerstone of India's nuclear energy policy and the Modi government is following the rule of 'safety first, production next', Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Singh also said that the government has initiated steps to increase nuclear power capacity from the current 8,180 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-32.

He said during Question Hour that India's nuclear power plants operate with stringent safety protocols and international oversight.

The radiation levels at Indian nuclear facilities are consistently well below global benchmarks, underscoring the country's commitment to secure and sustainable nuclear energy, he said.

The minister said these efforts align with India's broader strategy to provide clean and reliable energy, contributing to long-term energy security and environmental sustainability.