ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Nuclear Power Capacity To Be Increased To 22,480 MW By 2031-32: Minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India is actively enhancing its nuclear power capacity to meet growing energy demands and achieve environmental goals.

India's Nuclear Power Capacity To Be Increased To 22,480 MW By 2031-32: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
India's Nuclear Power Capacity To Be Increased To 22,480 MW By 2031-32: Union Minister Jitendra Singh (X/Sansad TV)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Safety is the cornerstone of India's nuclear energy policy and the Modi government is following the rule of 'safety first, production next', Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Singh also said that the government has initiated steps to increase nuclear power capacity from the current 8,180 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-32.

He said during Question Hour that India's nuclear power plants operate with stringent safety protocols and international oversight.

The radiation levels at Indian nuclear facilities are consistently well below global benchmarks, underscoring the country's commitment to secure and sustainable nuclear energy, he said.

The minister said these efforts align with India's broader strategy to provide clean and reliable energy, contributing to long-term energy security and environmental sustainability.

Replying to a supplementary question, he said in Kudankulam plant, emissions have decreased from 0.081 microsieverts a decade ago to just 0.002 microsieverts now.

Similarly, Singh said, the Kalpakkam plant has experienced a substantial reduction.

He also said that India's nuclear plants are strategically designed to withstand natural disasters such as tsunamis and floods.

The minister said facilities on the eastern coast are situated more than 1,300 km from tsunami-prone zones in Indonesia, while those on the western coast, like the Tarapur plant, are positioned over 900 km away from the nearest tsunami risk zone in Pakistan.

He said India is actively enhancing its nuclear power capacity to meet growing energy demands and achieve environmental goals.

In 2017, the Modi government approved establishment of 10 reactors and the budget for nuclear energy was increased from Rs 13,879 crore in 2013-14 to over Rs 23,000 crore now, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

New Delhi: Safety is the cornerstone of India's nuclear energy policy and the Modi government is following the rule of 'safety first, production next', Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Singh also said that the government has initiated steps to increase nuclear power capacity from the current 8,180 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-32.

He said during Question Hour that India's nuclear power plants operate with stringent safety protocols and international oversight.

The radiation levels at Indian nuclear facilities are consistently well below global benchmarks, underscoring the country's commitment to secure and sustainable nuclear energy, he said.

The minister said these efforts align with India's broader strategy to provide clean and reliable energy, contributing to long-term energy security and environmental sustainability.

Replying to a supplementary question, he said in Kudankulam plant, emissions have decreased from 0.081 microsieverts a decade ago to just 0.002 microsieverts now.

Similarly, Singh said, the Kalpakkam plant has experienced a substantial reduction.

He also said that India's nuclear plants are strategically designed to withstand natural disasters such as tsunamis and floods.

The minister said facilities on the eastern coast are situated more than 1,300 km from tsunami-prone zones in Indonesia, while those on the western coast, like the Tarapur plant, are positioned over 900 km away from the nearest tsunami risk zone in Pakistan.

He said India is actively enhancing its nuclear power capacity to meet growing energy demands and achieve environmental goals.

In 2017, the Modi government approved establishment of 10 reactors and the budget for nuclear energy was increased from Rs 13,879 crore in 2013-14 to over Rs 23,000 crore now, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA PROCEEDINGSQUESTION HOURUNION MINISTER JITENDRA SINGHNUCLEAR CAPACITYNUCLEAR ENERGY POLICY OF INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.