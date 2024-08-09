ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Northern Region Registered Maximum Requirement Of Energy From April To June This Year: Centre

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of India's Northern region's energy requirement of 1,43,040 million units (MU) in the last three months, the Power Ministry was able to supply 1,42,686 MU registering a deficiency of 354 MU (0.2 per cent).

The northern region states and Union Territory including Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand recorded the highest demand and requirement of electricity from April to June this year.

Amongst northern region states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab registered the highest demand of power from April to June with 48,902 MU, 28,940 MU and 20,475 MU respectively.

"The growth in energy supplied has been commensurate with the growth in energy requirement in the country. There is only a marginal gap between energy requirement and energy supplied which is generally on account of constraints in the state transmission and distribution network etc.," said Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik in the Parliament recently.

He said that there is adequate availability of power in the country. "Government of India has addressed the critical issue of power deficiency by adding 2,14,237 MW of generation capacity in the last ten years transforming our country from power deficit to power sufficient," he said.

Naik said that there has been consistent growth in the generation of electricity in the country except for a marginal decline in 2020-21 due to lower energy requirement in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.