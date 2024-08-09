India’s Northern Region Registered Maximum Requirement Of Energy From April To June This Year: Centre

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of India's Northern region's energy requirement of 1,43,040 million units (MU) in the last three months, the Power Ministry was able to supply 1,42,686 MU registering a deficiency of 354 MU (0.2 per cent).
The northern region states and Union Territory including Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand recorded the highest demand and requirement of electricity from April to June this year.
Amongst northern region states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab registered the highest demand of power from April to June with 48,902 MU, 28,940 MU and 20,475 MU respectively.
"The growth in energy supplied has been commensurate with the growth in energy requirement in the country. There is only a marginal gap between energy requirement and energy supplied which is generally on account of constraints in the state transmission and distribution network etc.," said Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik in the Parliament recently.
He said that there is adequate availability of power in the country. "Government of India has addressed the critical issue of power deficiency by adding 2,14,237 MW of generation capacity in the last ten years transforming our country from power deficit to power sufficient," he said.
Naik said that there has been consistent growth in the generation of electricity in the country except for a marginal decline in 2020-21 due to lower energy requirement in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to government statistics, the energy requirement for the northern region from April 2023 to March 2024 was 4,76,852 MU against which 4,74,946 MU energy was supplied to them.
The all-India demand for energy from April to June this year was 4,52,399 MU against which 4,51,811 MU has been supplied with a 588 MU. The western region including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu as well as Goa had the energy requirement of 1,38,856 MU from April to June this year, against which 1,38,826 MU has been supplied.
Similarly, southern region states and Union Territory like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep had energy requirement of 1,08,697 MU from April to June this year against which 1,08,695 MU has been supplied.
As far as the eastern region is concerned, the energy requirement for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman- Nicobar was 56,597 MU from April to June this year against which 56,400 MU has been supplied. The northeastern region including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura had energy requirement of 5,208 MU against which 5,204 MU was supplied.
According to the government data, the energy requirement in India from April 2023 to March 2024 was 16,26,132 MU against which 16,22,020 MU was supplied.