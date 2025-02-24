India’s Low-Carbon Push To Bring Cheaper Energy And Cleaner Air For Millions

New Delhi: Prakriti 2025, a global conference on carbon markets, was inaugurated today in New Delhi by the Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal. The conference is a reflection of India's commitment to climate action and focuses on enhancing resilience, awareness, knowledge, and resources for embedding transformational initiatives in sustainability.
Organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, the conference hosted global leaders, policymakers, industry specialists, and researchers to discuss the emerging trends, challenges, and future of the global carbon market. The conference provided a platform for thought leaders to share ideas and identify innovative solutions for a low-carbon future.
Key Highlights from Prakriti 2025
Dhiraj Srivastava, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power, welcomed guests of honour and highlighted the essence of cooperation to build India's future of green energy. At the inaugural session, Manohar Lal highlighted the significance of carbon markets in addressing global warming and pressed for the use of renewable resources to minimise dependency on fossil fuels.
He emphasised India's cultural history and customary tradition, including the Ganga Deep Puja and Govardhan Puja, which demonstrate India's long-felt ecological awareness and their application in contemporary sustainable practices. The minister also insisted on strong climate policies that support actual, quantifiable, and fraud-proof reduction of carbon emissions.
Strategic Insights on Carbon Markets
Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, underlined that the Indian Carbon Market (ICM) facilitates harmony between buyer and seller requirements. He pointed out that a phased compliance mechanism would be put in place with the aim of achieving a 40% emission reduction by 2027 and complete compliance by 2030. Saurabh Diddi, Bureau of Energy Efficiency Director, gave the vote of thanks, thanking the Minister for his remarks. He thanked the World Bank, International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), and PwC for creating India's policy-oriented and tech-enabled strategy for sustainability.
Global Thought Leaders at Prakriti 2025
The event included panel discussions by leading experts like Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance, Marcos Castro, Senior Climate Change Specialist, World Bank, and Leena Nandan, former Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Discussion topics included carbon market development, compliance mechanisms, carbon credit schemes, and the contribution of ecosystem-based interventions towards net-zero ambitions.