India’s Low-Carbon Push To Bring Cheaper Energy And Cleaner Air For Millions

New Delhi: Prakriti 2025, a global conference on carbon markets, was inaugurated today in New Delhi by the Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal. The conference is a reflection of India's commitment to climate action and focuses on enhancing resilience, awareness, knowledge, and resources for embedding transformational initiatives in sustainability.

Organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, the conference hosted global leaders, policymakers, industry specialists, and researchers to discuss the emerging trends, challenges, and future of the global carbon market. The conference provided a platform for thought leaders to share ideas and identify innovative solutions for a low-carbon future.

Key Highlights from Prakriti 2025

Dhiraj Srivastava, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power, welcomed guests of honour and highlighted the essence of cooperation to build India's future of green energy. At the inaugural session, Manohar Lal highlighted the significance of carbon markets in addressing global warming and pressed for the use of renewable resources to minimise dependency on fossil fuels.

He emphasised India's cultural history and customary tradition, including the Ganga Deep Puja and Govardhan Puja, which demonstrate India's long-felt ecological awareness and their application in contemporary sustainable practices. The minister also insisted on strong climate policies that support actual, quantifiable, and fraud-proof reduction of carbon emissions.