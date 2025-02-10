ETV Bharat / bharat

Faith On Hold: India’s Longest Traffic Jam, Over 350 Km Standstill On Prayagraj Route For Maha Kumbh

Bhopal : If your daily commute gets you trapped in the traffic for 30-35 minutes, spare a thought for the lakhs of devotees stuck for 24 hours! Yes, lakhs of vehicles are seen crawling on NH-30 - Prayagraj-Rewa-Katni-Jabalpur route - for a stretch of 350 kms as the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela nears its climax. An unprecedented 350 km-long traffic jam has stalled vehicle movement from Jabalpur to Prayagraj with a six-hour journey taking over 24 hours, with pilgrims stuck midway.

Bharat Singh Rajput, traveling from Jabalpur with his family, described the ordeal, stating that they left home at 8 AM on Saturday and reached Prayagraj the next morning. "Rewa was a nightmare, with vehicles crawling on NH-30 all the way to the city.” Many devotees were forced to spend the night in their cars, and visibly frustrated. "After Rewa, people are taking 10-12 hours instead of 2 hours to reach Prayagraj. This is probably the longest jam in history," he added.

Night view of the traffic jam as vehicles have their lights on (ETV Bharat)

The Maha Kumbh has witnessed a footfall of about 40 crore devotees in just 26 days, with nearly 1.5 crore people arriving daily. Despite special trains and traffic diversions, the pressure on highways has been overwhelming, especially with weekend crowds and Magh Purnima falling on a Sunday. Several kilometer-long jams were seen particularly on Warrani, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Rewa and Kanpur roads.

India’s Longest Traffic Jam, Over 350 Km Standstill On Prayagraj Route For Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)

On the contrary, it was believed that after the departure of Naga sadhus after Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, the crowd would decrease.

Quite a number of pilgrims are also reaching Prayagraj from South India - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala - with thousands taking the Jabalpur-Katni-Rewa route. Apart from the surge of people on the NH, insufficient road infrastructure has contributed to the present situation.