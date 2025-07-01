India's Longest Double Rail Tunnel Completed In Uttarakhand With Help Of Shiv-Shakti Machines; Five Hilly Districts Get Rail Connectivity

Srinagar Garhwal: Achieving another historic milestone in the field of infrastructure, the Indian Railways has successfully completed the construction of the country's longest double rail tunnel between Devprayag and Janasu under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project.

This tunnel, said to be 14.58 km-long, is being claimed as one of the largest rail tunnels ever constructed in India. As per officials, it was a blend of modern technology and precise planning in the inaccessible and geographically-challenging Himalayan region that has now reduced travel time while simultaneously boosting connectivity in five hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

Sources said the completion of this tunnel has been possible because of state-of-the-art advanced tunnel boring machines (TBMs) named 'Shiv' and 'Shakti', both of which are considered as most modern and powerful TBMs in the world. While TBM 'Shiv' completed work in its designated portion in 820 days, 'Shakti' took 851 days to complete its work. The record was officially set on April 16, 2025.

This tunnel forms a crucial part of the 125 km-long Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, which will connect five hilly districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli, to India's rail network for the first time. Once operational, the travel time will be reduced from 7-8 hours to just two hours, which will benefit the local people, tourists, Chardham pilgrims and disaster relief agencies.

Challenges During The Project

This project is considered one of the most difficult rail projects in India. During the construction of the tunnel in the Himalayan terrain, engineers had to overcome challenges like sliding of rocks, water leakage and seismic activities. Despite all obstacles, railway engineers and technical experts, with the help of both TBMs equipped with hydraulic cutting technology, constructed double tunnels of about 6.5 meters diameter without any major disruption.

Officials said Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line will not just boost passenger service, but is extremely crucial for economic progress, social inclusion and security system of the region. This project will not only promote tourism, enhance disaster management, and improve medical supplies and military movement in the region. This apart, the rail link will ensure easy and quick access to employment, education and health services for locals who were earlier cut off due to lack of connectivity.