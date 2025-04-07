India's Largest Fruit Market To Be Built In This City On 199 Acres, With Over Rs 1,900 Crore Investment

Hyderabad: Preparations are in full swing to build the country's largest fruit market with world-class infrastructure at Koheda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana. The comprehensive project report has been prepared for the state-of-the-art market to be built on an area of ​​199.12 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 1,901.17 crore. The marketing department has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to the state government and is awaiting approval from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The work will begin as soon as the government gives the green signal.

The current fruit market, established in 1986 in Kothapet, Hyderabad, has an area of ​​just 22 acres. Due to increasing traffic, it was shifted to Koheda in 2021. However, due to heavy rains and winds, the sheds built here were blown away. Due to this, the market was temporarily shifted to the HMDA Logistic Park in Batasingaram.

Recognising the need for a dedicated, large-scale fruit market to support the horticulture sector in the state, the government has decided to set up the market in Koheda itself.

‘Bigger than Delhi Market’

Currently, India's largest fruit market is operating in Delhi on an area of ​​100 acres. The proposed Koheda market will be spread over an even larger area. The market will have planned projects and infrastructure to meet the demands that are likely to arise by 2047. The market aims to expand trade and export opportunities, ensure fair prices for farmers and provide quality products to consumers.

Key land allotment for the project

48.71 acres for major fruit trading infrastructure

56.05 acres for internal roads

17.27 acres for toll gates, drainage and rural roads

16.59 acres for parking facilities

10.98 acres for related products such as flowers, dried fruits, dairy, fish, poultry, meat, and frozen and packaged foods.

9.50 acres for cold storage units.

Additional facilities include a fruit retail zone, equipment storage areas, primary processing units, other processing units, administrative offices, laboratories, rest houses, fire and police stations, a health centre, a shopping complex, solid waste management and a power substation. The area will be supplied with 3 lakh litres of water daily through Mission Bhagirath.

Tower of Excellence

The 100-foot-tall 'Tower of Excellence', to be set up on 19,375 square feet, will be the main attraction of the market. The tower will have four floors for business establishments, six high-speed passenger elevators and a helipad. The parcels will be leased to state, national and international trade and export organisations. Rs 350 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition and Rs 1,694.74 crore for construction and IT infrastructure.

3D sketch of 'Tower of Excellence' (ETV Bharat)

‘Telangana's ambitious project’

The state’s agriculture minister, Thummala Nageswara Rao, described this as a major project for Telangana. “We are going to build a fruit market. It will not only serve the state but also meet national and international trade needs.”

“With world-class infrastructure, this market will significantly increase fruit production in the state and attract investments in this sector,” he said.