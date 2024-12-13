India’s Infrastructure Boom: Scindia Claims Decade Of Record-Breaking Growth

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday highlighted the transformative strides made in India’s infrastructure sector. Speaking at an event here, the Minister of the North Eastern Region asserted that the work done in the last decade has surpassed the achievements of the previous 60 years, emphasizing a paradigm shift in quality, speed, and coverage.

"There has been a 180-degree change in infrastructure development since 2014. The speed and scale of progress in the last 10 years are unmatched," Scindia stated. Illustrating the growth, he pointed out that Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, which lacked airports for 65 years, now boast five airports between them. He further noted that the total number of airports in the country has more than doubled from 74 to 157 under the Narendra Modi government, with aircraft fleets increasing from 400 to approximately 750.

On March 10, Prime Minister Modi dedicated 15 airports to the nation in a single day, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding connectivity. “Infrastructure plays a crucial role in transforming a nation from developing to developed status. Every rupee spent on infrastructure contributes 2.5 to 3 times to GDP," Scindia remarked.

Unprecedented Budgetary Allocations

Scindia highlighted the dramatic increase in budgetary allocations for key sectors such as roads, railways, and aviation. Capital expenditure in the Union Budget has surged to ₹11.5 lakh crore in 2024-25, a figure equivalent to the GDP of several small nations.

The minister contrasted the current allocations with those of the UPA regime. For instance, the budget for roads has risen from ₹31,130 crore in 2013-14 to ₹2.7 lakh crore in 2024-25. Similarly, the national highway network has expanded from 91,000 km to 1,50,000 km in the last decade. The pace of road construction has also accelerated from 12 km per day in 2014-15 to 37.8 km per day, with an ambitious target of 60 km per day in the near future.

Transforming Logistics and Railways

Scindia emphasised the significant gains in reducing logistics costs and transit times. Better road networks have cut freight truck transit times by 20%, leading to annual savings of ₹4.8 lakh crore, up from ₹2.4 lakh crore earlier. The government aims to further reduce logistics costs to 9% of GDP.

In railways, Scindia claimed an eightfold increase in budget allocation, resulting in the construction of a railway network equivalent to the size of Germany’s. This, he said, reflects the NDA government’s focus on enhancing transportation infrastructure to meet global standards.

"The strides we’ve made in infrastructure would have been inconceivable under the UPA regime. This revolution in roads, railways, and aviation highlights the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” Scindia concluded.