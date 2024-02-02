Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: PM Says India's Infrastructural Development Creating New Records

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country's infrastructural development is creating new records.

Addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 at Bharat Mandapam here, the Prime Minister said, "...It was (an) interim budget, the complete budget will come when we are back to power for the third time. In 2014, India's capital expenditure was less than Rs two lakh crore. Today, it has increased to more than Rs 11 lakh crore. This announcement has brought a plethora of opportunities for the mobility sector of India."

"We are challenging seas and mountains, and building engineering marvels in record time. From 'Atal Tunnel to Atal Setu', India's infrastructural development is creating new records. In the last 10 years, 75 new airports have been built. Around four lakh rural roads have been constructed," the Prime Minister stressed.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari were also present on the occasion.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is an event covering vehicles of the future, cutting-edge technologies in automotive components, electric vehicle battery and charging technologies, alternate powertrains, innovative and disruptive technologies among others. The event will encompass more than 800 exhibitors, 50 overseas Players, 80,000 visitors on a 100,000 sq. meters area.

"In 10 years before 2014, around 12 crore vehicles were sold in the country. However, since 2014 more than 21 crore vehicles have been sold in the country. 10 years ago, around 2,000 electric vehicles were being sold. However, now 12 lakh electric vehicles are being sold. In the last 10 years, around 60 per cent growth has been registered in passenger vehicles," the Prime Minister added.

According to the Prime Minister, the income of the middle class is increasing. "Today, a large number of Neo Middle Class has been formed in India who has his own hopes and aspirations. On the other hand, today the scope of the middle class in India is also increasing rapidly. The income of the middle class is also increasing," PM Narendra Modi said.

"I could not go to all the stalls today but the stalls I saw were very impressive. All this is happening in our country, it is a moment of happiness for us. I have never bought a car, so I have no experience. The people of Delhi should come and see this expo," the Prime Minister noted.

