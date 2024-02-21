'India’s Growing Interest in Mediterranean Region Is Important Facet of Steady Rise': S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India’s growing interest in the Mediterranean region is an important facet of our steady rise. The India-Greece partnership can surely serve as an anchor, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday as the much-awaited 'Raisina Dialogue' kicked off on a grand note here.

In his vote of thanks, Jaishankar said, "In the flow of history, connectivity has always played a crucial role. It is only to be expected that the talks between the Prime Ministers today, focused on enhancing the linkage between two global economic centers, India and Europe. The IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic) Corridor, as (Greece) Prime Minister (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis pointed out, holds particular importance in this regard".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue here. Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.

"As India deepens its footprint abroad, Greece has emerged as a favorable destination. Our pharmaceutical industry, our agro-business, and aviation are already established there," Jaishankar pointed out.

He stressed what the Prime Minister said in his address today regarding the growing Greek investment and interest in India. "We expect that a mobility agreement will bring us even closer. Raisina is good for business as well", Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister pointed out that Prime Minister Modi's presence, as always, is a reminder of India's growing engagement with the world, especially in the last decade.

"He has shown us why it is as important to listen and reflect as it is to articulate and express," Jaishankar remarked. He further reiterated that as two civilisational states, India and Greece have a particular responsibility to contribute to the evolution of the contemporary global order.

"We both naturally tend to take a long view of challenges and a considered one of opportunities", he concluded.

Earlier, delivering a keynote address at the event, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said India is a great power on the world stage, and an important ally in the pursuit of peace and security.

He mentioned that India is a rising force at the heart of the G20, and a leading player in the fight against climate change. He urged the Indian Prime Minister to go further in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.