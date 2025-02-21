ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Got Latent Row: SC Issues Notice To Maharashtra, Assam On plea Of YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from governments of Maharashtra and Assam on a plea filed by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR registered in Guwahati in relation with a case of allegedly promoting obscenity in an online show.

On Tuesday, the Gauhati High granted interim bail to Chanchlani while hearing his anticipatory bail petition. The high court had asked him to be present before the investigating officer within 10 days.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The apex court decided to issue notice and tagged his plea with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's pending petition.

At the beginning of the hearing, the apex court pointed out to the counsel, representing Chanchlani, that he was already granted bail in the matter. The counsel contended that he has got the relief but he was against lodging multiple of the FIR in connection with that one particular show. The bench told the counsel that it is already hearing the issue. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to tag Chanchlani’s plea in the pending matter.