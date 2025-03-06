ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Got Latent Row: Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija Appear Before NCW

Producers of the show- Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari- and lawyers of comic Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also appeared before the panel

India's Got Latent Row: Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija Appear Before NCW
By PTI

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

New Delhi: Social media personalities Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women on Thursday over the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".

Producers of the show- Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari- and lawyers of comic Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also appeared before the panel, sources said.

The commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Makhija, Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani on the show and summoned them as well as Poojari and Bothra.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on Raina's show.

However, the Supreme Court has granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over his comments on the show while calling it "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put society to shame.

