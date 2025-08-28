ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s First Semiconductor Pilot Line Launched At Sanand, Full-Scale Operations By 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Saurabh Shukla

Sanand: ETV Bharat exclusively spoke to the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), I&B and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who said that semiconductors are a foundational industry for making India self-reliant. He highlighted the launch of the first pilot line at Sanand, Gujarat, and noted strong progress at Micron and Kaynes Semicon plants. Vaishnaw added that work is underway on 10 semiconductor projects across six states, including Odisha and Assam, with India expected to achieve full-scale operations by 2027. He said extensive training is being provided to create a skilled workforce, and once production scales up, the sector will generate vast employment opportunities.

ETB: At a time when tariff wars are dominating the global economy, how significant is the launch of India’s first semiconductor pilot line for self-reliance?

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Semiconductors are a foundational industry for making India resilient and self-reliant. That’s why their development is so crucial. The launch of the first pilot line by CG Power in Sanand, Gujarat, marks a big milestone. Besides this, there’s strong progress at Micron Semiconductor and Kaynes Semicon facilities as well. India is quickly positioning itself as a strong player in this sector.

ETB: Apart from Gujarat, where else is semiconductor work taking place in India?

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Currently, work is underway on about 10 semiconductor plants across the country, and all are showing good progress. Four new plants were recently approved. For instance, in Odisha, after receiving approval, work on land acquisition has already started. Things are moving forward at a very fast pace.

ETB: Most of the action so far seems centred around Gujarat. How are other states performing in this sector?