India's First Millets Excellence And Incubation Center Established In Mysuru

Mysuru: India is the largest producer of Millets in the world. However, there is a lack of methods and facilities to process and use Millets. In this context, a Centre for Excellence and Incubation of Millets has been established at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). This is the first centre in the country and was inaugurated by Karnataka's Agriculture Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy on Friday evening.

The CFTRI Millets processing unit will be of benefit to everyone, including farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs. Three types of activities will be carried out in this centre. First, processing and packaging of Millets. Second, manufacturing of food products from millets. Third, there is technology to process millets so that they can be used for a long time without spoiling.

In this centre, farmers can bring their grown Millets and process them, and sell them at a higher price. This will also increase their profits. In addition, technology and machinery can also be obtained from CFTRI.

Explaining the functions and uses of the centre, scientist Dr. Meera said, "This centre has been started at CFTRI in collaboration with the Agriculture Department Fund under the RKVY grant of the Central and State Governments. One ton of millets can be processed here."