ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Hydrogen Train Will Be Among World's Longest And Maximum Powered: Railway Minister

New Delhi: Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project to develop the country's first hydrogen train, which is slated to be among the longest and the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

"Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for the development of the first hydrogen train on a pilot basis by retrofitment of hydrogen fuel cell on diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake," Vaishnaw said.

"The specifications for this fully indigenously developed train have been prepared by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This is slated to be among the longest hydrogen train in the world presently. It will also be among the maximum-powered hydrogen trains in the world," he added.