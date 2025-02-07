ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Hydrogen Train Will Be Among World's Longest And Maximum Powered: Railway Minister

The Railway Minister said that along with the train, concomitant on-ground infrastructure to refill hydrogen is envisioned with an integrated hydrogen production-storage-dispensation facility.

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 10:09 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project to develop the country's first hydrogen train, which is slated to be among the longest and the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

"Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for the development of the first hydrogen train on a pilot basis by retrofitment of hydrogen fuel cell on diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake," Vaishnaw said.

"The specifications for this fully indigenously developed train have been prepared by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This is slated to be among the longest hydrogen train in the world presently. It will also be among the maximum-powered hydrogen trains in the world," he added.

The railway minister was responding to a query raised by MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who wanted to know the status of the development of hydrogen-powered train technology.

"Along with the train, concomitant on-ground infrastructure to refill hydrogen is envisioned with an integrated hydrogen production-storage-dispensation facility. Necessary safety approvals for the facility layout from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are in place," Vaishnaw informed the House.

"The project further establishes the commitment of Indian Railways towards advancements in alternative energy-powered train travel, thereby ensuring a cleaner and greener future for the country's transportation sector," he added.

