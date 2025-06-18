ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s First High Altitude Village Mana and Char Dham Travel Routes Will Now Have Round the Clock Mobile ATM Services

Devotees, security personnel and other travellers will be immensely benefited with the instant cash facility

Round the Clock Mobile ATM Services in Char Dham route
Round the Clock Mobile ATM Services in Char Dham route.
Dehradun/Chamoli: The Uttarakhand Cooperative Department has begun a mobile ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) service for high altitude travellers and pilgrims.

The service is to cater largely to pilgrims on the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The facility will take care of instant cash withdrawal facility on the travel routes.

Mana, which is considered as Indian’s first high altitude village, has been provided with the ATM facility apart from Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The service has become immensely helpful for Indian security forces as well, who are posted in remote locations and were earlier not connected with the facility of ATMs.

Along with the devotees, army personnel posted on the Indo-China border adjacent to Mana village in Chamoli are also crowding the ATM vans in large numbers to withdraw cash.

To ensure that the Chardham pilgrims do not face any cash problem at a height of thousands of feet, the Uttarakhand Cooperative Department has arranged for mobile ATM vans. This ATM van is reaching the crowded areas of the Chardham routes. The pilgrims are able to withdraw money from these mobile ATMs.

Cooperation Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that at present four mobile vans are providing services to the devotees on the route of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri, Yamunotri. In such a situation, through mobile bank ATMs, they can avail cash facility anywhere in the most inaccessible Chardham Yatra areas throughout the day.

Last year, in the 2024 Chardham Yatra, this facility was made available in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Gangotri, Yamunotri through mobile ATMs. Last year, good feedback was received from the devotees for this facility. This year also, this facility has been made available from Pratham village Mana to Sonprayag, Gangotri, Yamunotri, the district Cooperative Department officials said.

