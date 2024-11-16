Country's First All-Women Bus Depot Launched at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Amid Protests

New Delhi: India's first all-women bus depot (Sakhi Depot) has been launched at Sarojini Nagar Depot in Delhi. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot inaugurated this initiative. This is an important step for women bus drivers and conductors towards achieving their rights and entitlements in the transport sector. Through this depot, women employees will get a sense of security and respect at their workplace.

However, despite it being a historic beginning, women employees registered their protest, saying that the working conditions in the depot are not fair. They demanded an assurance from the Minister for fixed salary and permanent jobs. The women employees alleged that they have to leave their homes several kilometers away at 6 am and finding it difficult to reach work place on time. Apart from this, they sought improvement in the working conditions.

Minister Kailash Gehlot assured

Despite the protest, Minister Kailash Gehlot assured them that their problems would be resolved and they would be provided a better working environment. The women working in DTC protested fiercely during this time. As soon as Minister Kailash Gehlot showed the green flag, the women employees sat in front of the buses. This continued for a long time. Later, the women postponed their protest and the operation of the depot started smoothly.

The women-only bus depot at Sarojini Nagar is expected to set a trend for creating new employment opportunities for women in other sectors as well in the coming times.