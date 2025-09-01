ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First AI-Powered Translator For Tribal Languages Launched

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a step towards inclusive tribal empowerment and preservation of the country's rich linguistic diversity, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey launched the beta version of 'Adi Vaani', India’s first AI-powered translator for tribal languages, here on Monday.

Notably, India is home to 461 tribal languages spoken by Scheduled Tribes and 71 distinct tribal mother tongues. Among these, 81 languages are vulnerable and 42 are critically endangered. Many face the risk of extinction due to limited documentation and intergenerational transmission gaps.

Adi Vaani addresses this challenge by leveraging AI for systematic digitisation, preservation, and revitalisation of tribal languages.

The AI-based translation tool serves as the foundation for a future large language model dedicated to tribal languages. The project combines advanced AI technologies with community-driven approaches to protect, promote, and revitalise tribal languages and cultures across India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs emphasised the importance of tribal languages and their protection.

"Today, we are launching the Adi Vaani. This is India's first AI-powered translation platform for tribal languages. This will preserve the identity of the tribal languages," Uikey said.

He further said, "In its beta launch, Adi Vaani supports Santali (Odisha), Bhili (Madhya Pradesh), Mundari (Jharkhand) and Gondi (Chhattisgarh). Additional languages, including Kui and Garo, are under development for the next phase."

In her address, Deepali Masirkar, Director, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said," This initiative will go a long way in preserving the endangered languages. We are safeguarding the identity of the tribal languages."

Vibhu Nayar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said, "Adi Vaani will help in preserving the endangered tribal languages. This will be available in the Google Play Store by Friday."