India’s First ‘AI Plus Campus’ Coming Up In Andhra Pradesh; BITS Pilani To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore

Amaravati: The deemed university, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan, is set to establish the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Plus Campus here in Andhra Pradesh.
BITS Chancellor and Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, announced the ambitious initiative on Sunday, saying the Amaravati campus would be developed as a digital-first, AI-focused institution with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years.
He said that AI Plus Campus would be built across 70 acres allocated by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). The admissions are slated to begin in 2027, and it would accommodate 7,000 students in two phases.
Vision for a tech-education hub
“This campus reflects CM Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary idea of making Amaravati a hub for future-oriented education. We are building green buildings with renewable energy policies, IoT infrastructure, and AI-based services—something not seen in any campus across India so far,” Birla said.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked Birla for selecting the southern state to set up the campus. Taking to the social media site X, Naidu said the campus will offer world-class academic and industrial exposure.
#BITScomingToAP— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 14, 2025
I thank Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and Chancellor of BITS, for taking a bold step to transform higher education in India with the announcement of the AI Plus Campus in Andhra Pradesh. This first-of-its-kind campus will be a… pic.twitter.com/s4zveKPJ7B
“With cutting-edge programmes in AI, Data Science, Robotics, Cyber-Physical Systems, and Computational Linguistics, the campus will offer a dynamic, global model of education with international exposure and hands-on industry internships,” he said.
AI for agriculture, climate, and healthcare
BITS Vice Chancellor V. Ramagopala Rao highlighted that this will be India’s first dedicated AI campus. He said, “All foundational concepts in AI will be taught here. We are planning programs that connect AI with various sectors, from agriculture and climate to healthcare. This initiative is backed by international university partnerships and forward-looking academic policies.”
Infrastructure inspired by heritage
The BITS campus is being developed near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple, as requested by the institution. In line with this, the buildings will reflect traditional temple architecture blended with modern design. The Seed Access Road is also being planned to support connectivity to the site. The architectural selection process is currently in its final stages, and construction has already begun.
Project Vistar: expansion across campuses
Birla also revealed that BITS will invest an additional Rs 1,200 crore under Project Vistar for expanding its Pilani, Hyderabad, and Goa campuses, aiming to increase the total student intake to 26,000 by 2030-31.
Read More