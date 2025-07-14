ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s First ‘AI Plus Campus’ Coming Up In Andhra Pradesh; BITS Pilani To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore

Amaravati: The deemed university, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan, is set to establish the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Plus Campus here in Andhra Pradesh.

BITS Chancellor and Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, announced the ambitious initiative on Sunday, saying the Amaravati campus would be developed as a digital-first, AI-focused institution with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years.

He said that AI Plus Campus would be built across 70 acres allocated by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). The admissions are slated to begin in 2027, and it would accommodate 7,000 students in two phases.

Vision for a tech-education hub

“This campus reflects CM Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary idea of making Amaravati a hub for future-oriented education. We are building green buildings with renewable energy policies, IoT infrastructure, and AI-based services—something not seen in any campus across India so far,” Birla said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked Birla for selecting the southern state to set up the campus. Taking to the social media site X, Naidu said the campus will offer world-class academic and industrial exposure.