India’s First 3D-Printed Military Bunker Comes Up At 11,000 Feet In Ladakh

Hyderabad: In a unique defence initiative, the Indian Army collaborated with Simpliforge Creations and IIT-Hyderabad (IITH) to create the first-of-its-kind ‘3d-printed’ protective military bunker in Leh, Ladakh.

Located at a height of 11,000 feet, the structure was set up under Project PRABAL using fully indigenous technology. The base is also the world’s highest-ever in-situ 3d-printed construction, achieved in extremely high-altitude, low-oxygen (HALO) conditions, according to an official statement.

The project was led by Prof. KVL Subramaniam from IITH. “We constructed this military bunker using locally sourced materials, specially adapted for extreme conditions. This marks a new chapter for both the defence and construction sectors in India,” he said in the statement.