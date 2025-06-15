ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Embassy In Iran Issues Helpline Numbers For Indian Nationals

Sharing details in a series of posts on X, the Embassy said that the Telegram link is "ONLY" for Indian nationals in Iran.

Amid the rising tensions in West Asia, the Embassy of India in Iran has issued several helpline numbers and created a Telegram Link for communications with the Indian nationals currently in Iran
Tehran: Amid the rising tensions in West Asia, the Embassy of India in Iran has issued several helpline numbers and created a Telegram Link for communications with the Indian nationals currently in Iran.

Sharing details in a series of posts on X, the Embassy said that the Telegram link is "ONLY" for Indian nationals in Iran. Indians in Iran are requested to join the following link to receive updates on the situation , from the Embassy of India - https://t.me/indiansiniran.

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran," it said on X.

Asking the nationals not to give into panic, the Embassy asked people to exercise caution and remain in contact with the Embassy in Tehran.
"Kindly provide your details at the following link: https://forms.gle/cCLrLyzFkS2AZYEM8... 2. Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran."

The Embassy asked Indians to "avoid all unnecessary movements in Iran" and gave a call to follow the Embassy social media pages for updates. It also issued several contact numbers for communication.

Contacts numbers: For call only : 1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109
For WhatsApp: 2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.
3. Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 4. Zahedan: +98 9396356649

The developments come amid the background of Israel and Iran tensions in West Asia. Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that tIsrael launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival", adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers. Called. "Operation True Promise 3," the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression.

