India's Development Needs To Be Inclusive, Ecologically Sustainable: Rajnath Singh

Pathanamthitta: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India's development needs to be inclusive, equitable, ecologically sustainable and morally desirable and that the Centre remains committed to a climate-resilient future.

Singh said the country was fast developing and therefore, its consumption "should be need-based and not greed-based" and for this our behaviours need to change to ensure sustainability. There is a need to do away with the "use-and-dispose economy", he said.

The Defence Minister was speaking after inaugurating the closing ceremony of poet, environmentalist and human rights activist Sugathakumari's 90th birth anniversary celebrations in Pathanamthitta district of the state.

Speaking at the event, he said, "India is a fast-developing country, but its development needs to be inclusive, equitable, ecologically sustainable and morally desirable without compromising the planet’s health."

He described Sugathakumari as not just a poet but a "conscience-keeper of the society" as her work -- "imbued with emotional empathy, humanist sensitivity, and moral alertness" -- became a vehicle to address societal and environmental concerns.

Referring to the citizens fundamental duty to protect and improve the natural environment, Singh said humanity was to be "the trustee of natural resources" but "never the master".

"Nature was never to be exploited but revered, worshipped and utilised without wastage. We, as human beings, were supposed to be the intelligent species.

"But we took many wrong turns in our journey. Thankfully, we had people like Sughathakumari ji who served the mother nature like her true child," he said.

He listed out the various green initiatives, like Mission Life, Pro-Planet People, National Green Hyrdrogen Mission, Green Credit Programme and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve and safeguard the environment.