India's Commitment Towards Maintaining Peace in SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting Reiterated

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday. During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the Defence Ministers of all SCO Member States.

A joint communique was issued after the meeting, in which the SCO Defence Ministers agreed, amongst other initiatives, to develop the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. At the meeting, the Defence Secretary reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region.

He emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for the prosperity and development of the SCO Member States. Giridhar Aramane mentioned India’s long-standing proposal of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations. He also highlighted the concept of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) proposed by India for the Indo-Pacific.

Read more: Heritage And History Connects All The SCO Countries: MoS MEA Lekhi