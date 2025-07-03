ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Chemical Sector Poised For $1 Trillion Boom By 2040: NITI Aayog Charts Ambitious Roadmap

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: With appropriate reforms and focus, India’s chemical sector will reach $1 trillion by 2040 and create more than seven lakh skilled jobs by 2030, says an ambitious new report released by NITI Aayog titled “Chemical Industry: Powering India’s Participation in Global Value Chains.”

The Indian chemical sector is valued at upwards of $190 billion and has approximately 3.5% of global chemical value chains. The sector is a $31 billion deficit as it is heavily dependent on imported feedstocks and specialty chemicals. NITI Aayog’s pathway is envisaging the sector to reach $1 trillion and have 12% of global chemical value chains (GVCs) share by 2040.

Why chemicals matter now more than ever

At the launch of the report, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam emphasized, “This is the time to leverage on what our strength is. We are already a major producer of chemicals. And from fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, to electronics and infrastructure, these are present in every aspect of our lives.”

The chemical sector is operating with significant constraints in research and development spending (0.7% as compared to 2.3% as global average), infrastructure, regulatory challenges, a lack of qualified professionals, and approximately 45% of chemical manufacture consumes potable water.

Vision 2030: Becoming a Global Chemical Hub

The report envisions that by 2030, India can:

1. Double its chemical production levels

2. Generate an additional $35–40 billion in exports

3. Create over 7 lakh new jobs

4. Achieve a net-zero trade balance in chemicals

5. Grow its share in the global chemical industry from 3.5% to 5–6%

By 2040, the domestic chemicals market is projected to touch $850–1000 billion, making up nearly 10–12% of the global market and around 5% of India’s GDP.

Challenges holding India back

Despite its promise, the chemical industry faces several bottlenecks like:

1. Import Dependency: India imports large volumes of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and plastics, primarily from China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

2. Infrastructure Deficits: Poorly developed chemical clusters, inadequate port facilities, and high logistics costs contribute to India’s cost disadvantage.

3. Regulatory Delays: Environmental clearances can take up to 1,005 days, delaying industrial growth.

4. Skill Gaps: The sector faces a 30% shortage in trained professionals, particularly in emerging areas like green chemistry and nanotechnology.

5. Low R&D Investment: Insufficient innovation capacity hinders competitiveness in high-value chemicals.

The Reform Blueprint: What India must do

NITI Aayog has laid out a set of transformative interventions, both fiscal and non-fiscal, to turn the vision into reality:

1. Chemical Clusters & Hubs

Upgrade existing Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.