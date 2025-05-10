India's Aerial Shield: A Closer Look At The Multi-layered Air Defence Grid System Led By S-400, Barak-8 And Akash

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions before both countries (Ind-Pak) agreed to ceasefire, when Indian government's Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared, it was glaringly visible. Thursday and Friday evening, as Pakistan launched barrage of missiles and drones, the loitering munitions, along the LoC and international border, India's sophisticated air defence grid successfully intercepted and repulsed the threats in the air, standing solid as a shield.
The Pakistani drones and munitions, which breached the Indian airspace were effectively neutralised by a multi-layered air defence system, thanks to the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Sudarshan triumf air defence systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO’s anti-drone technologies which came together seamlessly to create an aerial shield that thwarted nearly every single attempt by Pakistan to hit military stations in India.
India's Air Defence Grid
India's air defence grid is a multi-layered advanced shield designed to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats ranging from ballistic missiles, stealth aircraft, choppers to drones and loitering munitions. The entire system is managed by the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), that connects grid radars, sensors, and command posts through high-speed optic fibre, which enable real-time threat assessment and response.
How India's Defence Layers Work
The air defence system is structured in different layers, each of those highly equipped to counter threats at different ranges.
1. Outermost Layer – S-400 Sudarshan Chakra
The outermost layer S-400 Sudarshan Chakra serves as the backbone of India's long range air defence. Developed by and procured from Russia, S-400 is capable of engaging targets up to 400 KM away and detecting threats from as far as 600 KM, playing a major role in intercepting the high-altitude Pakistani drones. Over the last two days, the S-400 interceptors have neutralised countless Pakistani drones as they entered the Indian airspace targeting civilians and military stations.
2. Altitude And Ballistic Missile Defence
Strenthening India's long-range defences is the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program which is designed to intercept missiles both at low altitudes and high altitudes up to 80 KM. It has two main components - the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) for high altitudes and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) systems for low altitude threats.
3. Intermediate Layer – MRSAM/Barak-8
In case of intermediate threats, India deploys the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), also known as Barak-8, developed in collaboration with Israel. This system covers a range of 70–100 km and is designed to counter fast-moving aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones that evade the outer layer. In the ongoing attacks, Barak-8 interceptors engaged several loitering munitions that slipped past the S-400 barrier, ensuring that they were neutralised before reaching their targets.
4. Short to Medium Range – Akash and QRSAM
Next comes the short-to-medium range layer which is secured by indigenous missile systems like Akash and Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM). DRDO's Akash missiles can target threats within a range of 30-50 KM, newly-developed Akash-NG has the potential to eliminate threats upto 70 KM. On the other hand, QRSAM provides a rapid response against low-flying aircraft and drones. In recent attacks, Akash systems were very effective in intercepting drones that managed to cross the initial barriers.
5. Close-In And Point Defence
Defence systems like Spyder, Shilka and Tunguska provide close-range protection of crucial military installations, engaging threats at distances of 2–10 KM. These systems form the final line of defence, ensuring any surviving threats are eliminated.
6. Counter-UAS and Electronic Warfare
India's air defence grid also comprises advanced Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and electronic warfare capabilities. These sophisticated counter-drone technologies include jammers and spoofers that disorient and disable unmanned aerial systems, along with the radar-guided sensors that can track and neutralise drones through both kinetic and non-kinetic means.
