ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft To Soar By 2028, Evading Enemy Radars

Designed to evade enemy radars and conduct stealth operations, the AMCA is being developed under the ADA, which operates under the DRDO.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 10:41 PM IST

Bengaluru: India is taking a giant leap towards self-reliance in air defence with the development of the 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Designed to evade enemy radars and conduct stealth operations, the AMCA is being developed under the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). If all goes as planned, the indigenously developed AMCA will take its maiden flight by 2028.

At the Aero India 2025 event, DRDO showcased a model of the AMCA, highlighting India's progress in advanced aviation technology. The Defence Ministry approved the production in 2024, and manufacturing has already begun on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Mandur. Currently, only the United States, China, and Russia possess 5th-generation fighter jets, and India is now set to join this elite league, strengthening its self-reliance in air defence.

AMCA to Take Flight in Three Years

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took nearly 20 years to develop and induct the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, but leveraging that experience, the AMCA is being developed at a much faster pace. The first prototype is expected to be ready for testing in 2028, with plans to manufacture 18 fighter jets by 2034. The estimated initial investment is ₹15,000 crore, according to officials.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Stealth Attacks

Weighing 25 tonnes, the AMCA will have a maximum altitude capability of 55,000 feet. It is designed to penetrate deep into enemy territory, bypass radar detection, and execute stealth attacks. Additionally, it will have the ability to disable enemy computer monitoring systems, crippling their defence mechanisms.

The aircraft will feature two engines and will be piloted by a single operator. With an advanced weapons storage capacity of up to six tonnes, it can carry missiles, bombs, and rockets for precise air and ground strikes.

"The AMCA is designed to execute precision attacks on designated targets with high efficiency, ensuring India's air superiority in modern warfare," Nagesh, Additional Director of the AMCA project, told ETV Bharat.

Bengaluru: India is taking a giant leap towards self-reliance in air defence with the development of the 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Designed to evade enemy radars and conduct stealth operations, the AMCA is being developed under the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). If all goes as planned, the indigenously developed AMCA will take its maiden flight by 2028.

At the Aero India 2025 event, DRDO showcased a model of the AMCA, highlighting India's progress in advanced aviation technology. The Defence Ministry approved the production in 2024, and manufacturing has already begun on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Mandur. Currently, only the United States, China, and Russia possess 5th-generation fighter jets, and India is now set to join this elite league, strengthening its self-reliance in air defence.

AMCA to Take Flight in Three Years

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took nearly 20 years to develop and induct the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, but leveraging that experience, the AMCA is being developed at a much faster pace. The first prototype is expected to be ready for testing in 2028, with plans to manufacture 18 fighter jets by 2034. The estimated initial investment is ₹15,000 crore, according to officials.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Stealth Attacks

Weighing 25 tonnes, the AMCA will have a maximum altitude capability of 55,000 feet. It is designed to penetrate deep into enemy territory, bypass radar detection, and execute stealth attacks. Additionally, it will have the ability to disable enemy computer monitoring systems, crippling their defence mechanisms.

The aircraft will feature two engines and will be piloted by a single operator. With an advanced weapons storage capacity of up to six tonnes, it can carry missiles, bombs, and rockets for precise air and ground strikes.

"The AMCA is designed to execute precision attacks on designated targets with high efficiency, ensuring India's air superiority in modern warfare," Nagesh, Additional Director of the AMCA project, told ETV Bharat.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENEMY RADARSADVANCED MEDIUM COMBAT AIRCRAFTINDIAN AIR FORCEDRDOCOMBAT AIRCRAFT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.