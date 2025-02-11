ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft To Soar By 2028, Evading Enemy Radars

Bengaluru: India is taking a giant leap towards self-reliance in air defence with the development of the 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Designed to evade enemy radars and conduct stealth operations, the AMCA is being developed under the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). If all goes as planned, the indigenously developed AMCA will take its maiden flight by 2028.

At the Aero India 2025 event, DRDO showcased a model of the AMCA, highlighting India's progress in advanced aviation technology. The Defence Ministry approved the production in 2024, and manufacturing has already begun on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Mandur. Currently, only the United States, China, and Russia possess 5th-generation fighter jets, and India is now set to join this elite league, strengthening its self-reliance in air defence.

AMCA to Take Flight in Three Years

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took nearly 20 years to develop and induct the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, but leveraging that experience, the AMCA is being developed at a much faster pace. The first prototype is expected to be ready for testing in 2028, with plans to manufacture 18 fighter jets by 2034. The estimated initial investment is ₹15,000 crore, according to officials.