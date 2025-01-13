India's Achievements In Field Of Milk Products Extraordinary: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday termed India's achievements in the field of milk products "extraordinary", saying livestock plays an important role in the rural economy of the country.
The president made the remarks after virtually inaugurating/launching cow induction, Giftmilk and market support for the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) initiatives of the National Dairy Development Board from the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. India has a diverse range of livestock breeds, all of which have contributed to the rich agricultural heritage of the country, she said.
Stating that livestock plays an important role in the rural economy and rural household income, Murmu said, "To support and promote our livestock, several measures and policy efforts have been taken by the government for their breed development and genetic upgradation." India's achievements in the field of milk and milk products are extraordinary, she added.
"The productivity of our Milch cattle has also seen extraordinary growth in the last 10 years," she said, according to an official statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "All these achievements reflect our commitment to excellence in animal husbandry. Still, a lot can be done regarding animal health," she said.
The quality of food products and those obtained from animals, including milk, will improve by paying attention to both the number and health of livestock, Murmu said. "By making such efforts in all areas of the country, a significant contribution can be made to building a healthy India," she added.
Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government recently launched the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana to enhance milk production over the next five years. The government has been providing financial assistance up to 70 per cent to dairy farms under the scheme, he added.
The state government is also bearing 85 per cent of the insurance premium for livestock of dairy farms while the rest 15 per cent will be paid by the owners under the scheme, Majhi said.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who was also virtually joined the programme, said India topped milk production in the world by producing 239.30 million tonnes of milk in a year.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik, and Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia also attended the programme.