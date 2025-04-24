India's 3 Per Cent Annual GDP Loss To Road Accidents Portrays A Grim Picture

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said the country loses 3 per cent of its GDP every year to road accidents. This translates to nearly 4.8 lakhs accidents per year, with 1.88 lakhs deaths, of which 60 per cent are within the age bracket of 18 to 34 years.
The financial and social consequences of this often neglected crisis require an urgent and systematic response. It should be understood that road safety is not just about the issue of transportation safety, but it is an issue of development, health and governance.
Escalating Emergency
Anil Chhikara, former deputy commissioner of the Delhi transport department, said, "In the last year, there was an over 11 per cent increase in road accidents and fatalities, which went up to 1.88 lakhs. These numbers do not take into account the minor accidents and near-misses that were never reported."
He further said efforts to make Indian roads safer have primarily existed at the macro level and have not led to the appropriate intervention at the micro-level to avert minor road incidents from turning fatal. "A lot of accidents happen in a fraction of seconds, which can be prevented with the awareness of one's surroundings and being more observant and proactive," Chhikara added.
Human Cost and Cultural Shift
Whereas most of India's road fatalities happen to people in their prime, Gadkari said every year, 10,000 minor children lose their lives on roads. "It's not just about roads and vehicles; it's also about life, behaviour and culture," said Chhikara.
Referring to a recent comparative study, 'Compare the market', by an insurance company, which put Indian drivers as being one of the most inefficient in the world, as opposed to their Japanese counterparts, considered the best. "It's about prudence, planning, respect for life and fellow travellers. In Japan, drivers follow the Deming Cycle. They plan their journey, assess risks and stay aware throughout it. While in India, driving is often treated casually, almost instinctively."
Road accidents, with the same direct impact, have economic shatterings, direct and indirect.
The direct impact includes:
- Vehicle Damage: Around eight lakh vehicles are involved in an accident each year, with damage losses running from $0.57 to $1.81 billion.
- Medical Expenses: Treatment of accident victims costs between $0.82 billion and $1.92 billion.
- Emergency Response: Other charges, which balloon the expense, include police, ambulance and administrative costs.
The indirect impact includes:
- Loss of Productivity: A premature death of an individual capable of working, particularly if a man dies before the average age, will lead ot the loss of $10.9 billion in national productivity. Losses, due to female casualties, amount to $1.44 billion.
- Insurance Burden: Insurers are recording losses of over 230% in motor insurance, which is pushing premiums up.
- Family Burdens: Accident-stricken families spend an average of Rs 17,830 on medical care, or about 30 per cent of their income.
Geography of Danger
Accidents are not uniformly distributed across the states. Leading in the fatalities is Uttar Pradesh with an annual loss of 23,652 lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with 18,347 deaths. Among cities, Delhi tops in road deaths at 1,457, followed by Bengaluru and Jaipur.
The top five states with the highest number of road accidents are Tamil Nadu with 64,105 accidents (13.9 per cent), Madhya Pradesh with 54,432 (11.8 per cent), Kerala with 43,910 (9.5 per cent), Uttar Pradesh with 41,746 (9 per cent) and Karnataka with 39,762 (8.6 per cent).
Where Are We Failing?
Gadkari puts considerable blame on the poor quality of detailed project reports (DPRs) for road construction. "DPR consultants are largely responsible for these accidents. Many of them cut corners, have poor planning and fail to adequately plan for safety," he said.
Chhikara agrees with Gadkari, but points out that it is not only related to infrastructure, and India's training and licensing infrastructures are equally flawed. "Organised, mandatory driving training is only enforced for commercial vehicle operators, who make up just 2.5 per cent of road users. The issue with the rest 97.5 per cent private drivers, two-wheeler users and even pedestrians is that there is no formal training by compulsion. That is unacceptable," he added.
Chhikara emphasised cultural reform at the grassroots level. "Safety must be ingrained into our DNA through school education," he said.
