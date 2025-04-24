ETV Bharat / bharat

India's 3 Per Cent Annual GDP Loss To Road Accidents Portrays A Grim Picture

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said the country loses 3 per cent of its GDP every year to road accidents. This translates to nearly 4.8 lakhs accidents per year, with 1.88 lakhs deaths, of which 60 per cent are within the age bracket of 18 to 34 years.

The financial and social consequences of this often neglected crisis require an urgent and systematic response. It should be understood that road safety is not just about the issue of transportation safety, but it is an issue of development, health and governance.

Escalating Emergency

Anil Chhikara, former deputy commissioner of the Delhi transport department, said, "In the last year, there was an over 11 per cent increase in road accidents and fatalities, which went up to 1.88 lakhs. These numbers do not take into account the minor accidents and near-misses that were never reported."

He further said efforts to make Indian roads safer have primarily existed at the macro level and have not led to the appropriate intervention at the micro-level to avert minor road incidents from turning fatal. "A lot of accidents happen in a fraction of seconds, which can be prevented with the awareness of one's surroundings and being more observant and proactive," Chhikara added.

Human Cost and Cultural Shift

Whereas most of India's road fatalities happen to people in their prime, Gadkari said every year, 10,000 minor children lose their lives on roads. "It's not just about roads and vehicles; it's also about life, behaviour and culture," said Chhikara.

Referring to a recent comparative study, 'Compare the market', by an insurance company, which put Indian drivers as being one of the most inefficient in the world, as opposed to their Japanese counterparts, considered the best. "It's about prudence, planning, respect for life and fellow travellers. In Japan, drivers follow the Deming Cycle. They plan their journey, assess risks and stay aware throughout it. While in India, driving is often treated casually, almost instinctively."

Road accidents, with the same direct impact, have economic shatterings, direct and indirect.