India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Missile Submarine Commissioned at Vizag

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was commissioned into the Navy on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was commissioned into the Navy on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said this will further strengthen the country's nuclear triad and enhance nuclear deterrence. The ceremony for commissioning took place in Visakhapatnam.

The second Arihant-Class submarine 'INS Arighaat' was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the defence ministry said in a statement. In his address, Singh exuded confidence that 'Arighaat' will "further strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country".

